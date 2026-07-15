I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Earns 40 Lakhs ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

It seems like there is no hope for redemption for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film I, Nobody. The film, which was released in theatres on July 9, has been struggling at the box office. The heist thriller opened at the box office at 2.2 crore. Since then, the film has largely declined. The Prithviraj starrer also failed the Monday test.

I, Nobody Box Office Day 6

The film has been at the box office for six days now. While the screen count has not been drastically reduced, the collections have seen a major dip. On Tuesday, the film earned only 0.41 crore, a 28.1% drop from its Monday collection of 0.57 crore.

On Tuesday, I, Nobody had a screen count of 1.25, and the occupancy rate was just 12 %. The film’s occupancy rate has been low since the start. On its opening day, the occupancy rate was 29 %. Like its box office collection, the occupancy rate has also seen a steady decline.

Day-Wise Collection of I, Nobody

Day 1- 2.2 crore

Day 2- 1.25 crore

Day 3- 1.6 crore

Day 4- 1.36 crore

Day 5- 0.57 crore

Day 6- 0.41 crore

Total- 7.43 crore

I, Nobody Budget vs Box Office

The film was made on an estimated budget of 40 cores. Currently, the film has only recovered 18% of its budget. At the current pace, the film will struggle to even recover 50% of its budget. The film is headed for a disappointing run at the box office and will end its lifetime collection below 20 crore.

More About I, Nobody

One of the reasons that I, Nobody was an anticipated film was the team behind it. The heist film has been directed by Nissam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul. The duo last worked together in the hit film Rorschach. The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead. The film has been jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C. V. Sarathi. The film also stars Hakim Shajahan in a pivotal role.

The cinematography has been done by Dinesh Purushothaman. Dhanya Balakrishnan has designed the costumes, while Ronnex Xavier was responsible for the makeup.

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