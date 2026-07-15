Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Still Millions Away From Surpassing Minions: The Rise Of Gru ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Minions & Monsters still needs a lot of money to beat its predecessor in the Minions franchise. It is the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise. The movie is far behind the global haul of its predecessor, Minions: The Rise of Gru. But can it turn around its fate and beat The Rise of Gru? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions & Monsters at the worldwide box office

Minions 3 collected just $2.8 million on its second Monday at the box office in North America. It is the lowest 2nd Monday for both Minions and Despicable Me franchises. The movie declined by 50.9% from last Monday, bringing the domestic total to $111.7 million. It is going to be the only entry in the Minions franchise not to cross the $200 million milestone at the North American box office.

According to reports, Minions & Monsters is tracking to earn between $160 million and $180 million in its domestic run. Internationally, the movie has hit the $174.1 million so far. Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the movie’s worldwide total is $283.9 million. It is set to cross the $300 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $111.7 million

International – $172.1 million

Worldwide – $283.9 million

Minions 3 is more than $656 million away from beating The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru is the second film in the Minions franchise. Overall, it is the fifth installment in the Despicable Me franchise. The Rise of Gru collected $940.5 million at the worldwide box office, making it the 2nd-highest-grossing film in the Minions prequel franchise.

Minions & Monsters is still around $656.6 million away from surpassing the global haul of Minions: The Rise of Gru.There is no chance for Minions 3 to turn around and beat this gap. Minions 3 will hardly cross the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office with this current momentum.

More about the movie

Minions & Monsters follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

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