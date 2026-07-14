Digger Worldwide Box Office: Can Tom Cruise Deliver The Director’s Biggest-Ever Box Office Grosser By Beating The Revenant? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tom Cruise starrer Digger dropped its first official trailer recently, and it has been directed by Alejandro G Inarritu. Tom’s remarkable transformation has left everyone stunned, and the fans cannot wait to catch him in the film in the theaters. With Cruise associated with this movie, it has the chance to give its director a new highest-grossing film after around a decade. His top-grossing film worldwide is The Revenant. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Alejandro G Iñárritu won the Best Achievement in Directing Academy Award for The Revenant. It is also the first and only movie for which Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscar. He could also prove lucky for Tom Cruise! The movie features an ensemble cast including Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons.

How much did The Revenant earn worldwide?

Alejandro G Iñárritu’s The Revenant is based in part on Michael Punke’s 2002 novel of the same name. Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy starrer action drama collected $533.5 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It became Alejandro G Iñárritu’s highest-grossing film ever, and no other film of his has beaten it.

Box office summary of The Revenant

Domestic – $184.2 million

International – $349.3 million

Worldwide – $533.5 million

How much would Digger have to earn to become Alejandro G Iñárritu’s new top grosser ever?

Based on the Box Office Mojo’s numbers, Digger has a massive target to overcome at the worldwide box office to become Alejandro G Iñárritu’s new highest-grossing film of all time. The Tom Cruise starrer satirical comedy must earn more than $533.5 million at the worldwide box office to beat the global haul of The Revenant.

What is Digger about?

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “The most powerful man in the world races to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything.” Tom Cruise starrer Digger will be released on October 2.

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