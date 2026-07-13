Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: Officially Crosses The $100M Milestone ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Minions & Monsters has entered a major club at the North American box office despite the weak run. It would probably be the last milestone of its box-office run. At the worldwide box office, the film is also on the verge of another major global milestone. However, it will end up as the lowest-grossing film in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated feature has dropped to #2 in the domestic box office chart. The audience might have gotten bored with the Minions after so many installments in the overall franchise. The mixed reviews and word of mouth are not helping the film achieve its desired box-office numbers.

Minions 3 crossed the $100 million milestone at the North American box office

Based on the numbers provided on Box Office Mojo, Minions 3 has crossed the $100 million milestone at the North American box office. It collected $20.5 million on its 2nd three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It declined by 44.6% from last weekend, recording the lowest 2nd three-day weekend for both Minions and Despicable Me franchises. Therefore, it has finally crossed the $100 million milestone. Its current domestic total is $108.3 million cume.

2nd three-day weekend total breakdown

Friday – $6.7 million

Saturday – $7.7 million

Sunday – $6.1 million

Total – $20.5 million

Inches away from the $300 million milestone worldwide

Minions 3 collected just $39.6 million on its 3rd weekend at the overseas box office. Across 69 international markets, the film’s cume has reached $171.8 million. Adding that to its latest domestic total, the worldwide collection stands at a $280.1 million cume, inches away from the $300 million milestone.

Minions & Monsters is on track to end its domestic run below the $200 million mark. It is expected to earn between $160 million and $180 million in its domestic run. The movie has surpassed its break-even target, rolling into the profitable phase. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $108.3 million

International – $171.8 million

Worldwide – $280.1 million

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