Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Titanic’s $2B+ Lifetime

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, by Destin Daniel Cretton, is the first Marvel movie of the year. After a dull last year for the MCU, they have a lot of hopes pinned on this one. The buzz is also heading in the right direction, making it one of the top-grossing movies of the year. Hence, another question arises in our mind, whether it will be able to beat James Cameron’s Titanic to achieve a significant feat at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is already showing the power of Spider-Man, with its outstanding advance bookings, the best since Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is surely going to set new box-office records. The Marvel movie is under a lot of pressure, and the biggest question is whether it will be able to surpass its predecessor’s historic run at the box office.

How much has Titanic earned worldwide in its lifetime?

James Cameron directed Titanic, which features Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles. The movie made them global stars overnight. It collected a massive $2.26 billion at the worldwide box office [via Box Office Mojo]. Over the years, with new entries, it has become the 5th-highest-grossing film worldwide of all time. It is also James Cameron’s 3rd highest-grossing film ever.

How much will Spider-Man: Brand New Day have to earn to beat Titanic, and why?

It has been clearly stated in the above paragraph that James Cameron’s Titanic is the 5th-highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Hence, to break into the all-time top 5 global grossers, it would have to beat this 90s classic. Spider-Man: Brand New Day would have to earn more than $2.264 billion at the worldwide box office to beat Titanic and become the new all-time 5th highest-grossing film. It has the right buzz around it; thus, this Tom Holland-led film might cross the $2.264 billion worldwide target, but for that, it would need very strong word of mouth and repeat value.

Check out the all-time top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide as per Box Office Mojo

Avatar – $2.92 billion Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.33 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.267 billion Titanic – $2.264 billion

What is the new Spider-Man movie about?

The story follows Peter Parker four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, as he continues to protect New York City in anonymity after the world has forgotten his identity. While investigating a dangerous new threat, Spider-Man must also confront a surprising and potentially perilous evolution of his own powers. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

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