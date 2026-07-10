Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office Projection (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a massive theatrical event. There has been a lot of anticipation and buzz around it, and early estimates suggest it will have the biggest opening weekend to date. It is, however, tracking a significantly lower debut than Spider-Man: No Way Home at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 has recorded the biggest opening weekend of 2026 at the North American box office. Still, that record will be overtaken by the Tom Holland-starrer comic book movie very soon. The Marvel movie will also surpass the opening weekend of The Odyssey, which is releasing next weekend. It will be one of the biggest opening weekends ever at the North American box office.

How much is Spider-Man: Brand New Day tracking to earn on its opening weekend at the North American box office?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded the best first-day presales since Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Tom Holland starrer is only behind No Way Home in advance ticket sales. According to Deadline‘s report, Brand New Day is tracking earnings between $180 million and $190 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office.

For the unversed, Brand New Day collected $260.1 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. It is the second-biggest domestic opening ever, behind Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which collected $357.1 million in its first weekend. Therefore, according to early estimates, the movie’s projected debut weekend is around 27-31% lower than Spider-Man: No Way Home’s. Spider-Man: No Way Home collected $804.8 million in its lifetime in North America.

More about the movie

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Spider-Man movie is going to be the biggest opening weekend of the year. The film’s official synopsis states, “Following Dr. Stephen Strange’s spell at the end of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists.[1] Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat while his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.” Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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