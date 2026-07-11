Obsession North America Box Office: Day 56 Update( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Obsession joined Inside Out 2 as the 7th longest of all time at the domestic box office to stay above the $1 million mark. The movie has finally dropped below the $1 million mark in North America on day 56. The film also missed a key milestone at the North American box office by a hair on its 8th Thursday. It is now expected to finally slow down at the box office in North America due to its online availability. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is now available on digital platforms. It is one of the highly rated horror films. The R-rated horror movie became the first horror movie of the year to cross the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office. It is also the biggest original horror film of this decade worldwide, beating Sinners.

Misses the $250 million milestone by a whisker on day 56 at the North American box office

After staying above the $1 million mark at the North American box office for a consecutive 55 days, the film finally broke its long streak. It collected $871k on its 8th Thursday at the domestic box office, and with that, the domestic total of Obsession reached the $249.5 million mark at the North American box office. It is less than $1 million away from crossing the key milestone, and crossed it on Friday.

By staying above the $1 million daily mark for 55 straight days, Obsession has tied Inside Out 2 for the seventh-longest streak of all time and the second-longest in the post-COVID era at the North American box office. It comes to an end now! It is the highest-grossing horror film of the year and is expected to remain #1 in the genre by year-end.

What is the film about?

Obsession follows Bear, whose wish to win over his childhood crush, Nikki, comes true through a mysterious artifact. However, her love quickly turns into a dangerous obsession, forcing him to stop the supernatural curse before it’s too late. Obsession collected $407.7 million worldwide. It was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $249.5 million

International – $158.2 million

Worldwide – $407.7 million

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