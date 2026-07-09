Obsession North America Box Office ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Curry Barker’s supernatural horror movie Obsession is on the verge of completing eight weeks in U.S. theaters. It currently holds a stellar 94% critics’ and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has delivered an excellent performance at the box office. After earning $17.2 million in its opening weekend in North America, Focus Features’ R-rated original horror film added $1.3 million on Tuesday (July 7), just a 25% drop from last Tuesday. In doing so, it has delivered the biggest 8th Tuesday discount day for horror films at the domestic box office, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

Having already surpassed The Devil Wears Prada 2’s $220.3 million domestic haul, and with a current domestic total of $247.5 million, Obsession currently ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing release of 2026 in North America, per Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. Combined with its $158.2 million international haul, its worldwide total has now reached $405.7 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Obsession – Box Office Summary

North America: $247.5 million

$247.5 million International: $158.2 million

$158.2 million Worldwide: $405.7 million

Equals Jurassic Park’s 54-Day $1 Million+ Streak

At the time of writing, Obsession needs to earn just $2.5 million more to hit the $250 million mark domestically. Moreover, with its 54-day $1 million+ streak, the 8th-longest ever in North American box office history, the widely acclaimed film has also equaled iconic movies like Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, and Shrek 2, per box office analyst Luiz Fernando. And it’s still going strong. Now, its next big test will be whether it can maintain its $1 million+ streak on its 55th day in theaters.

If it continues to post steady holds in the coming days and its digital availability does not significantly hamper ticket sales, Obsession is projected to finish its domestic theatrical run between $260 million and $270 million. However, it remains to be seen if it can surpass Sinners, which earned $280 million domestically, to become the fourth-highest-grossing horror movie ever in North America.

What Is Obsession All About?

When Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, discovers a mysterious trinket, he uses it to fulfill one wish – to make his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Bear’s wish is granted, but with a wild twist. He gets more than what he bargained for as Nikki becomes dangerously obsessive, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Obsession Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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