Backrooms North America Box Office: Set To Outgross This Mission: Impossible Film Despite Being Made For $140M Less( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Backrooms is inching closer to a major milestone at the box office in North America. It will be the second horror film of the year to cross this major milestone. The film is also inches away from beating the domestic haul of a Mission: Impossible movie, despite having a much smaller budget than the R-rated movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Backrooms is inches away from the $200 million milestone at the North American box office

The R-rated A24 movie is feeling the impact of the new biggies in cinemas, and it has thus slowed at the box office. It collected $382k on its sixth Thursday at the North American box office. The A24 horror movie has reached $192.7 million in North American box office cume, bringing it closer to the $200 million milestone.

Inches away from beating Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation

Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible movies are grand-scale action flicks with some of the most iconic stunts in Hollywood. They also have huge budgets, and many performed well at the box office. Backrooms is inches away from beating the domestic haul of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. According to Box Office Mojo, Rogue Nation is the 5th highest-grossing MI movie of all time at the North American box office.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation collected $195.04 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime against a reported budget of $150 million. The A24 movie, made on a $10 million budget, is less than $5 million away from surpassing one of Tom Cruise’s biggest films in Hollywood. For the unversed, Rogue Nation is also the #275 highest-grossing movie of all time in North America, thus Backrooms will climb the ladder after beating the Tom Cruise starrer.

More about Backrooms

Directed by Kane Parsons, Backrooms follows a therapist whose patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, and she must venture into the unknown to save him. Backrooms has collected $361.8 million worldwide so far, and it was released on May 29.

Box office summary

Domestic – $192.7 million

International – $169.1 million

Worldwide – $361.8 million

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