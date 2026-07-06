Young Washington North America Box Office: Opening Weekend Update( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Young Washington by the Angel Studios exceeded the industry’s expectations on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It recorded one of the three biggest three-day debuts for Angel Studios movies in North America. It collected this sum despite facing Minions & Monsters and Toy Story 5 at the cinemas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie was released in limited locations at the North American box office. It also features an impressive starcast with William Franklyn-Miller in the leading role. The movie has been directed by Jon Erwin of the Erwin Brothers. This movie is an underdog in theaters and is expected to become a box-office success.

How much has it collected in its opening weekend at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Young Washington collected a solid $20.8 million over the three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It opened at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. The film was released in 2,700 locations across North America and collected an impressive $7.7k average per theater.

Scores record opening in North America

It has also been reported that the historical war drama has registered the 2nd biggest three-day opening weekend ever for Angel Studios. Young Washington has beaten Sound of Freedom’s $19.7 million and The King of Kings‘ $19.4 million to record the 2nd biggest opening weekend ever. It is only below David’s $22 million domestic debut.

What is the film about?

Since the film has not been released internationally, its collections remain limited in North America. The film by Jon Erwin is based on the early life of George Washington, the Founding Father and first president of the United States. It focuses on his experiences and command in the French and Indian War. Young Washington was released on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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Must Read: Young Washington North America Box Office: Records The 3rd Biggest Opening Day Ever For Angel, Beating The King Of Kings

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