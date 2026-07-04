Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: Hits $25M In 2 Days( Photo Credit – YouTube )



Minions & Monsters is trying its best to launch with remarkable numbers at the box office in North America this weekend. The film was released on Wednesday and has been in one of the top spots in the domestic rankings. But does the Illumination animation have the potential to debut at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is earning lower numbers than Despicable Me 4, and by a significant margin. The latest release has been received with positive reviews, but can it restore the franchise’s lost luster? Many critics believe this Despicable Me/Minions franchise has become middling in recent years. It is one of the biggest animated franchises ever in Hollywood, so big things are expected from this film.

Minions & Monsters crossed $25 million in two days in North America.

According to the latest numbers on the Box Office Mojo, Minions & Monsters collected a strong number on its second day 2 at the North American box office. It collected a solid $10.8 million on Thursday, down just 24% from Wednesday, when it opened in theaters. However, it is way below Despicable Me 4‘s $20.4 million day 2 gross when it was released in 2024.

Based on the industry’s calculations, two days into the film’s run in cinemas, it is on track to earn between $45 million and $55 million over the traditional three-day weekend. Meanwhile, across the 5-day long opening weekend, Minions & Monsters is expected to collect $70 million to $80 million at the North American box office. Globally, it was on track to earn $170 million over its five-day debut.

More about the movie

Minions & Monsters is expected to remain at the top of the domestic box office rankings. It opened at #1 on Wednesday and remained at #1 on Thursday as well. However, Toy Story 5 has stronger word-of-mouth than Minions & Monsters, and hence still poses a challenge to Illumination Animation for the #1 spot. Directed by Pierre Coffin, Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

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