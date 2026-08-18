Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat The 4th Biggest Toy Story Movie ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Curry Barker’s Obsession might have said goodbye to theaters in North America, but it is still doing well internationally. The horror film is inches away from beating a Toy Story movie, part of the popular Pixar franchise, and the latest sequel has left a mark at the box office this year as well. But which installment is the Curry Barker sensation eyeing next in its global run? Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been received extremely well by the audience and has also given a solid boost to the lead stars’ careers. Inde Navarrette has been roped in as Rogue in the MCU’s X-Men, and the fans are thrilled to watch her in the blockbuster universe. It is only Barker’s second feature film, made on a micro-budget below $1 million, yet it is a massive blockbuster.

Obsession at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Obsession has left North American theaters with a spectacular $263.4 million in box office, per Box Office Mojo. It is the highest-grossing horror movie of the year domestically and worldwide. The only horror movie to cross the $200 million mark in North America. It is still enjoying a good run at the overseas box office, bringing the worldwide total to $495.7 million and inching closer to the $500 million milestone.

Box office summary of Obsession

Domestic – $263.4 million

International – $232.2 million

Worldwide – $495.7 million

Inches away from surpassing Toy Story 2

Toy Story 2 is the second film in the popular Toy Story franchise. It collected $497.4 million at the worldwide box office during its lifetime run, becoming the 4th-highest-grossing installment in the Pixar franchise. Obsession is less than $3 million away from surpassing the global haul of Toy Story 2. It highlights the amazing power of the horror movie, which is even surpassing franchise family movies like Toy Story. It has beaten the OG Toy Story at the worldwide box office, and beating Toy Story 2 will be an impressive milestone as well.

Check out Obsession’s global total against Toy Story films’ collections

Toy Story 5 — $1.11 billion Toy Story 4 — $1.07 billion Toy Story 3 — $1.06 billion Toy Story 2 — $497.4 million Obsession – $495.7 million Toy Story — $401.2 million

Obsession was released on May 15.

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