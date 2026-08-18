The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Breaks Into Universal’s All-Time Top 5 Grossers (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/Prime Video)

The Odyssey is undoubtedly one of the biggest Hollywood releases of this year, and it is achieving multiple box office milestones in its run. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie has entered Universal’s all-time top 5 list of highest-grossing films worldwide. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of The Fate of the Furious to achieve this notable feat and is eyeing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom next to climb the top 5 grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey at the worldwide box office

The mythological epic has once again recorded higher actuals this weekend. It collected a solid $23.6 million at the North American box office in its 5th three-day weekend. The Matt Damon starrer becomes the second R-rated movie ever to cross the $500 million mark domestically. Its domestic total hits $505.1 million in its 5th weekend.

Internationally as well, the weekend actuals for The Odyssey came in higher than initially reported. It raked in $104 million this weekend, up 27% from last weekend, thanks to a strong debut in China. The film hits $792 million in overseas cume, bringing the global total to $1.3 billion. It has beaten multiple Hollywood blockbusters to break into the all-time top 30 grossers worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $505.1 million

International – $792 million

Worldwide – $1.3 billion

Breaks into Universal’s top 3 grossers worldwide

According to reports, The Odyssey has surpassed the worldwide haul of The Fate of the Furious as Universal’s all-time 5th-highest-grossing movie. For the unversed, The Fate of the Furious collected $1.24 billion worldwide, and Nolan’s film has surpassed it to achieve this milestone.

The Anne Hathaway starrer eyes Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s $1.31 billion global haul next to climb higher and become the 4th highest-grossing Universal movie ever worldwide. Besides that, it will also beat Deadpool & Wolverine this week as the all-time highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide. The Odyssey is currently the all-time #27 highest-grossing film worldwide. With such a spectacular hold globally, the mythological epic is on track to earn between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion in its global run. The movie was released on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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