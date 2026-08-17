The End Of Oak Street Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $40M Away From Recovering Its Cost (Photo Credit: Warner Bros.)

The End of Oak Street’s opening weekend numbers are here, and, as projected, it had a modest debut. The film might not struggle much to recoup its production costs, but hitting break-even is a different story. It is up against two big blockbusters; hence, achieving its goal is tough but not impossible, depending on how it holds up in the coming days. For now, let’s find out how much it needs to recover its production cost and hit break-even at the worldwide box office.

The movie received mixed word-of-mouth, which could be troubling for it during its box office run. Based on the performances of The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, they will have a stronghold for weeks, even now. The sci-fi movie has not made much noise on its opening weekend, but for some films, they grow on people eventually.

The End of Oak Street’s collection on its opening weekend

After putting up a good fight, it finally achieved the 3rd rank in the domestic box office rankings in its opening weekend. The End of Oak Street collected $21 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office, landing in line with the industry’s projection but at the lower end. The film starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor debuted at #3 at the North American box office.

Luckily, it performed better internationally in its opening weekend, collecting $26 million over the 5-day debut weekend. The United Kingdom leads with a $2.9 million debut. According to Box Office Mojo‘s numbers, the Anne Hathaway starrer collected $47 million in its worldwide opening weekend. It is a decent opening for a sci-fi film, though it should have been better with such a strong leading pair.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $21 million

International – $26 million

Worldwide – $47 million

How much is needed to recover its budget & then go for the break-even target?

According to reports, the Anne Hathaway-starrer dinosaur movie was made on an $85 million budget, excluding marketing costs. Therefore, it needs around $38 million to recover its strong budget. It is not much of a struggle and might be achieved in a short time. However, it must earn more than $212 million to hit the break-even target under the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule. It must hold strong at the box office to achieve this target and enter the profitable zone, and it is too early to determine how much it will earn over its lifetime.

The End of Oak Street, starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, was released on August 14.

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