The End Of Oak Street Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Christian Convery, and Maisy Stella

Director: David Robert Mitchell

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review: A Spielberg-Style Adventure (Photo Credit – Facebook)

What’s Good: The pacing and the fact that the movie doesn’t distract itself with weird subplots.

What’s Bad: Some things don’t make total sense plotwise, and that might mess with some people’s enjoyment.

Loo Break: There is no loo break in this movie; it is just 90 minutes long, so there’s no filler here.

Watch or Not?: Watch it if you want something fun that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Language: English (with subtitles)

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 99 Minutes

User Rating:

Opening:

During the 1980s and the 1990s, Steven Spielberg was the king of blockbuster cinema, with an amazing streak of blockbuster films that managed to get tons of money at the box office while also being absolutely iconic, many of them being remembered nowadays fondly, like Jurassic Park and E.T. The Extraterrestrial, just to name a couple, and David Robert Mitchell’s new film try to achieve that feeling that only Steven Spielberg was able to create, and they succeed.

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review: A Family In The Middle Of Chaos (Photo Credit – Instagram)

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review: Script Analysis

However, even if Spielberg was king at some point, that was long ago, and the legendary director’s career feels like it is hitting a big bump by releasing movies that just don’t feel magical or enjoyable enough, something that has really plagued the second half of his career, but the team behind The End of Oak Street knows exactly what to do to achieve that, and they have delivered probably this summer’s biggest surprise.

The End of Oak Street is penned by David Robert Mitchell himself, a young director that I have had the pleasure of following around since he did a little indie film called The Myth of the American Sleepover way back in 2010, a film that he followed with the indie horror darling It Follows (2014), a film that proved that he could go into more stylish and professional territories, and it is no surprise that The End of Oak Street feels like the culmination of everything he has learned on the road.

Mitchell creates a story that feels like a bizarre version of Poltergeist, one of Spielberg’s biggest productions from the 1980s, directed by Tobe Hooper, and it is clear that this was the objective of the film, to tap into the magic of the “Spielberg family film” of old and do it with the newest visual effects, and the result is a story of family that feels genuine and heartwarming even when a ton of crazy stuff happens around it.

The film focuses on the Platt family, and this decision makes the film feel substantial because we don’t really waste time on anything else, not even explaining in detail how the situation the film presents could be possible, and you have an audience member who doesn’t really care that much either; you just want to see dinosaurs and see how this family can survive such a mess.

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review: Star Performance

The movie’s main cast is one of its biggest assets, and leading it all is Anne Hathaway, who is having one hell of a year, releasing movie after movie, but this might just be the best she has done this year and one of her best films overall, as the actress grows older but remains so attractive on screen; she has never done something like this before, and so, it feels fresh, and she just nails it.

Ewan McGregor, on the other hand, works perfectly with Hathaway, and their chemistry is palpable, even in the more dramatic moments; the idea that this husband and wife really care for each other is always present, while the kids, Christian Convery and Maisy Stella, work perfectly with the older actors, and they also possess this intangible quality that was present in the performances of kids inside Spielberg films, especially the ones in Jurassic Park.

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review: Anne Hathaway Leads The Fun (Photo Credit – YouTube)

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review: Direction, Music

David Robert Mitchell steps up as a director here, as previously he had worked very briefly with visual effects, but here the work is done amazingly well, and Mitchell sets the stage with a lot of professionalism, as if he had been doing this type of film for a while, and thankfully, the visual effects team adapts themselves to the vision and delivers an incredible final result with tons of dinosaurs everywhere, all different and unique.

Michael Giacchino delivers on the score from the first couple of seconds of the film, and he is really trying to get up there and match John Williams’ legend, just like Mitchell and the rest try to match Steven Spielberg’s, and the result is a powerful and adventurous score that will stay with you even after the end credits.

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review: A Blockbuster With Heart (Photo Credit – Facebook)

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review: The Last Word

The End of Oak Street is truly a fun blockbuster, just like those Hollywood used to make four decades ago; it is simple, fun, and ambitious. While it isn’t perfect at all, it has enough personality to overcome those hurdles and deliver an intimate yet fantastical story in just 90 minutes, a true achievement when many other films do less with twice the runtime. If you just want to see something fun, this is a great movie to finish the summer run.

The End Of Oak Street Trailer

The End Of Oak Street releases on 14th August, 2026.

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