The End Of Oak Street Early Reviews Out: Critics Are Calling Anne Hathaway’s Film A “Dino-delight” & A Must-See Summer Blockbuster! (Photo Credit – Facebook)

It is Anne Hathaway’s year, as her third film, The End of Oak Street, is set for release on Friday. The film’s early reviews are already all over social media, including X. The movie will compete against her The Odyssey in cinemas, since it is enjoying a spectacular financial run, and a few days ago it crossed $1 billion worldwide. This movie will have to compete in cinemas. But before that, scroll below to know what the critics are saying about the sci-fi survival film.



It has been directed by David Robert Mitchell, who is known for his acclaimed horror film It Follows. The upcoming thriller features Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery as a family. It will be released in North America by Warner Bros Pictures.



The End of Oak Street’s early reviews on X [formerly Twitter]

The End of Oak Street’s early reviews have been all over social media X. The critics have shared their views, and they can shape the film’s opening weekend, especially for movies like this that are not front-loaded. However, word of mouth is what keeps them going for weeks. Author Josh Weiss said, “#TheEndofOakStreet is the perfect movie to cap off the summer blockbuster season. Playful, inventive, and scary in a way that reminds us how Steven Spielberg changed cinema with the PG-13 rating. Not since Super 8 has a movie evoked the old Amblin magic this effortlessly.

#TheEndofOakStreet is the perfect movie to cap off the summer blockbuster season. Playful, inventive and scary in a way that reminds us how Steven Spielberg changed cinema with the PG-13 rating. Not since Super 8 has a movie evoked the old Amblin magic this effortlessly.… pic.twitter.com/vng5mgt5Og — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) August 11, 2026

Another critic said, “#TheEndOfOakStreet is a vicious blast. Anne Hathaway is so all-in on dino terror. Does it have a ton of logic? Maybe not… but is it pure fun thrills? Abso-f*ckin’-lutely. I think this is the best dinosaur movie in a few decades. Definitely the most fun. It’s insane.”



#TheEndOfOakStreet is a vicious blast. Anne Hatheway is so all-in on dino terror.



Does it have a ton of logic? Maybe not… but is it pure fun thrills? Abso-f*ckin'-lutely.



I think this is the best dinosaur movie in a few decades. Definitely the most fun. It's insane. pic.twitter.com/GLJei4iOoO — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) August 10, 2026

Adam Patla says, “I had a blast with #TheEndOfOakStreet. A fun turn for David Robert Mitchell behind the camera, giving us nostalgic 80’s energy with interesting visual flair. Really impressed with the way it balances visual comedy and sheer terror sometimes in the same frame. Anne Hathaway can sell anything she’s in at this point.”

I had a blast with #TheEndOfOakStreet. A fun turn for David Robert Mitchell behind the camera, giving us nostalgic 80’s energy with interesting visual flair. Really impressed with the way it balances visual comedy and sheer terror sometimes in the same frame. Anne Hathaway can… pic.twitter.com/oSjJYp3Oms — adam patla (@apat10) August 11, 2026

“Summer really does end with a bang thanks to #TheEndOfOakStreet a tight, tense, note perfect summer blockbusters. The kind of which we just don’t see anymore. Anne Hathaway continues a masterful streak of movies in 2026. LOVED! LOVED! LOVED! Go out and see it this weekend!” Lewis, a horror fan and film critic, wrote this.

Summer really does end with a bang thanks to #TheEndOfOakStreet a tight, tense, note perfect summer blockbusters. The kind of which we just don’t see anymore. Anne Hathaway continues a masterful streak of movies in 2026. LOVED! LOVED! LOVED! Go out and see it this weekend! pic.twitter.com/IfA3yXGeN5 — Lewis (Taylor’s Version) (@lpowell092020) August 10, 2026

Film lover Jeremy Kazieva said, “#TheEndofOakStreet is a wild, unpredictable thrill ride set in the ’80s that delivers exactly what Jurassic World fans have been waiting for. A family and their entire neighborhood are mysteriously transported into a prehistoric forest, surrounded by dinosaurs, forcing them to find a way to survive while desperately trying to make it back home.” Check out the full review below.

#TheEndofOakStreet is a wild, unpredictable thrill ride set in the ’80s that delivers exactly what Jurassic World fans have been waiting for. A family and their entire neighborhood are mysteriously transported into a prehistoric forest, surrounded by dinosaurs, forcing them to… pic.twitter.com/5aK5WV6poR — Jeremy Kazieva (@jeremy_kazieva) August 11, 2026

Film critic and producer Andre Saint-Albin said, “#TheEndOfOakStreet is pure edge-of-your-seat fun from start to finish. A super fun, high-energy blast of a film! The movie will have you yelling and laughing the whole time! David Robert Mitchell delivers Amblin-style thrills with heart, intense dino action, and jump scares that land perfectly. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor lead a committed cast through this wild, absurd, and genuinely exciting ride. Nothing but pure theater energy.”

#TheEndOfOakStreet is pure edge-of-your-seat fun from start to finish. A super fun, high-energy blast of a film! The movie will have you yelling and laughing the whole time ! David Robert Mitchell delivers Amblin-style thrills with heart, intense dino action, and jump scares that… pic.twitter.com/7SpcFjJx2q — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) August 11, 2026

“David Robert Mitchell’s #TheEndOfOakStreet is a Dino-delight. Convenient plot points aside, the film delivers a classic sci-fi spectacle that doubles down on the dino carnage and well-placed jump scares,” wrote Phil Roberts.

David Robert Mitchell’s #TheEndOfOakStreet is a Dino-delight. Convenient plot points aside, the film delivers a classic sci-fi spectacle that doubles down on the dino carnage and well-placed jump scares.



Chilling, intense, and nerve-shredding, its extinct fun, @WarnerBrosUK pic.twitter.com/9x6tcPlfas — Phil Roberts (@philthecool) August 10, 2026

Tomato-meter approved critic Zach Pope said. “#TheEndOfOakStreet isn’t just the best DINOSAUR movie since Jurassic park it’s a a near perfect love letter to the 80s blockbusters! It’s Jaws meets The Goonies meets Jurassic Park but with a deeply personal story at its center that I didn’t expect to resonate with me as much as it did.”

#TheEndOfOakStreet isn’t just the best DINOSAUR movie since Jurassic park it’s a a near perfect love letter to the 80s blockbusters! It’s Jaws meets The Goonies meets Jurassic Park but with a deeply personal story at its center that I didn’t expect to resonate with me as much as… pic.twitter.com/IhRZo50F4Y — Zach Pope (@ZachhPope) August 11, 2026

Another tomatometer-approved critic, Peter Gray, said, “#TheEndOfOakStreet has a Spielberg-esque spirit, fitting for David Robert Mitchell’s ode to his childhood. It wisely skips the sci-fi overload (the simple dinosaur explanation works) and balances action and emotion fittingly. That in-house “snake” attack? Giddy!”

#TheEndOfOakStreet has a Spielberg-esque spirit, fitting for David Robert Mitchell’s ode to his childhood. It wisely skips the sci-fi overload (the simple dinosaur explanation works) and balances action and emotion fittingly. That in-house “snake” attack? Giddy! pic.twitter.com/FnUgLWDbaV — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) August 11, 2026

And another critic, Simon Sutton, said, “What a good way to end the summer blockbusters with the very entertaining #TheEndOfOakStreet, it’s tense in parts with some scary moments that will have you on the edge of your seat. The dinosaurs looked great. Anne Hathaway is brilliant as always.”

What a good way to end the summer blockbusters with the very entertaining #TheEndOfOakStreet it’s tense in parts with some scary moments that will have you on the edge of your seat. The dinosaurs looked great. Anne Hathaway is brilliant as always. @EndofOakStreet @warnerbros pic.twitter.com/GyMeowGvr5 — Simon Sutton (@Sutton12Simon) August 10, 2026

Associate Entertainment Editor at Esquire, Eric Francisco says, “#TheEndOfOakStreet: We are never getting Jurassic Park again (not a good one, anyway), but this is really close. Helluva crowd-pleaser. Plenty of screams and laughs to go around. A high note to end a very uneven summer of movies. I had a blast.”

#TheEndOfOakStreet: We are never getting Jurassic Park again (not a good one, anyway) but this is really close. Helluva crowd-pleaser. Plenty of screams and laughs to go around. A high note to end a very uneven summer of movies. I had a blast. pic.twitter.com/HCMRPwPHIq — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) August 11, 2026

About the movie

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The movie follows a mysterious cosmic event that uproots the Oak Street family from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to a prehistoric setting. The Platt family soon discovers that their survival depends on sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings. The End of Oak Street will be released on August 14.



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