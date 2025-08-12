Warner Bros Pictures has set a new and interesting record among Hollywood studios. It has given successful movies this year, with Weapons, the studio is a trending topic now. Three of the films are original stories. It is the first studio to achieve this feat in cinema history. From A Minecraft Movie to F1, some of the biggest movies this year have come out of Warner Bros Pictures. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The box office went through a rough patch a bit with just one movie entering the billion-dollar club, but the pace was picked up this summer, and these WB movies were some of the biggest contributors. While original films struggle at the box office, Ryan Coogler‘s film was the biggest surprise this season. From Disney to Paramount Pictures, other studios stuck to tentpole releases to achieve success, while WB learned to manage between originals and major tentpoles.

Warner Bros. Hits Box Office Milestone With Six Consecutive $40M+ Debuts

Warner Bros Pictures delivered six consecutive films with over $40 million opening weekends. It should be noted that A Minecraft Movie and Superman earned way more than $40 million on their opening weekends. A Minecraft Movie collected $162.7 million on its three-day opening weekend, and Superman earned $125.02 million in its debut weekend at the domestic box office [via Box Office Mojo].

Check out the six consecutive opening weekend collections of the WB movies:

A Minecraft Movie – $162.8M Superman – $125M F1 – $57M Final Destination: Bloodlines – $51.6M Sinners – $48M Weapons – $42.5M

Among these films, 50% are original movies. Sinners is reportedly the highest-grossing original movie since Coco to cross the $200 million milestone domestically [via ScreenRant]. It is also the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. Weapons has also earned praise from the critics and audience and is set to have a successful box office performance.

This shows that lower-budget originals can still profit even without reaching the earnings of major franchises. WB may have discovered a winning formula by pairing blockbuster tentpoles with consistently performing originals. They still have a few more movies, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and Mortal Kombat II.

