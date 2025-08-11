Jurassic World Rebirth’s strong box office run will be cut short as it has hit the online platforms. The sci-fi flick is one of the top-grossing films of the year. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of this Steven Spielberg-helmed iconic sci-fi blockbuster, edging closer to entering the all-time top 110 highest-grossing films list worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Scarlett Johansson-starrer dinosaur movie also surpassed the worldwide haul of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ $795.9 million this weekend. It missed a major milestone at the global box office by a hair, but it will be achieved today. The movie has maintained a stronghold at the domestic box office for weeks, but is nearing its end now.

Jurassic World Rebirth missed the $800 million milestone by a whisker this weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $4.7 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the North American box office, despite losing 549 theaters this past week. Thus, the domestic collection has hit the $326.8 million cume. Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, the film collected $16.1 million on its 6th weekend, with just a 5.3% drop from last weekend, taking the overseas cume to $473.2 million. The worldwide collection has hit $799.9 million, missing the $800 million milestone by a hair.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $326.8 million

International – $473.1 million

Worldwide – $799.9 million

Surpassed the worldwide haul of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Steven Spielberg‘s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is the #112 highest-grossing film ever worldwide, and it was at #111 rank before Jurassic World Rebirth took it away from it this weekend. It is an iconic movie that won multiple Oscars and changed the world of cinema forever. It showed that blockbusters could have massive commercial appeal and deep emotional resonance — a blueprint that still shapes family-friendly cinema today.

Spielberg’s film collected $797.3 million in its global run, and Jurassic World Rebirth has beaten that collection with its $799.9 million global total. Rebirth will have to beat Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’s $836.3 million global haul to crack the all-time top 100 list.

Scarlett Johansson‘s Jurassic World rebirth was released on July 2 and has been available on digital platforms since August 5.

