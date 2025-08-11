Brad Pitt’s F1 refuses to give up at the Chinese box office. The racing film has one of the strongest holds in China, and is now set to beat the lifetime of Soul. It will also edge closer to achieving another notable feat in China. The movie is also doing well worldwide and has amassed over $570 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the most expensive films of the year. The racing movie is also the highest-grossing movie of Brad Pitt, surpassing World War Z. The Brad Pitt-starrer is the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 and still has the chance to hit the $600 million milestone worldwide. It is a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience that compelled the IMAX exhibitors to bring it back on the most premium screens.

How much has the film earned so far in China?

Brad Pitt-led F1: The Movie collected $922K on its seventh three-day weekend, a drop of -53.9% from last weekend. It collected $401K on its seventh Sunday, over 1K screenings. After forty-five days of running at the cinemas, the racing film hit $57 million at the Chinese box office. As per reports, it is the second-leggiest Hollywood film post-COVID in China.

On track to beat Soul as the #21 highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China

Soul was the #20 highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China, but it was pushed to the #21 rank due to new additions. It is now on track to lose the #21 rank in China to Pitt’s racing film. Soul collected $57.3 million in its run at the Chinese box office. Pitt’s film is less than $1 million away from beating Soul as China’s #21 highest-grossing Hollywood film in the post-pandemic era. The movie has collected $42K in pre-sales for the 7th Monday, and is playing on 1K screenings.

Worldwide collection update

F1 collected $2.8 million on its seventh weekend at the North American box office, bringing the domestic cume to $178.58 million. It has raked in $392.1 million internationally so far and counting. Allied to the $178.58 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $570.68 million mark. F1: The Movie was released on June 27.

