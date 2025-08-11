Weapons is continuing the successful journey of horror movies this season. After Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines, Josh Brolin’s film opened in cinemas with impressive numbers and was at the top of the domestic rankings on its debut weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film starring the MCU stars, Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, received rave reviews, including an A- on CinemaScore. The original horror flick has registered one of the biggest openings for horror films this year, which is a significant feat for Warner Bros Pictures. They have been on a winning streak this year; other films by WB, including Superman and F1, are also doing a marvelous job at the box office.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office on its opening weekend?

Weapons is experiencing an impressive word-of-mouth. It crushed the industry’s projections with its $42.5 million opening weekend at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, it is the 3rd biggest debut for any horror movie in 2025. Brolin’s film is only under Sinners’ $48 million and Final Destination: Bloodlines‘ $51.6 million. It opened at #1 in the domestic rankings.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $18.15 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $14.00 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $10.35 million

Total – $42.50 million

Recorded the 3rd biggest debut for original horror films post-COVID

According to the report, Weapons recorded the third-biggest three-day opening weekend for original horror flicks post-COVID and is only behind Nope and Sinners.

Sinners – $48.0 million Nope – $44.4 million Weapons – $42.5 million

Worldwide collection update

Directed by Zach Cregger, the film collected $27.5 million on its 5-day international opening. Allied to the $42.5 million domestic opening, the worldwide opening weekend is $70.00 million. The film was reportedly made on a budget of $38 million, and it has already grossed 84.2% more than its decent budget. It needs around $95 million to break even, which is an easy task for it. Weapons was released on August 8.

Box Office Summary

North America – $42.5 million

International – $27.5 million

Worldwide – $70.00 million

