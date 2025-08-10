Jurassic World Rebirth has been released online, which has and will further impact the film’s collections in the long run. Scarlett Johansson’s movie has beaten Shrek the Third’s domestic haul to move up the all-time list of the 100 highest-grossing films domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was also released in Japan this Friday and is poised to make a decent opening. Even after this weekend, the movie is staying put as the third highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year worldwide and the fifth highest-grossing film in the franchise. Scarlett Johansson, back in her element, is always a visual treat for her fans.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office collection after 38 days

According to Box Office Mojo, Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth collected a decent $1.3 million on its sixth Friday in North America. It witnessed a drop of just 48.5% from the previous Friday, one of the biggest declines for the movie in the past several days. However, Rebirth still has a stronghold at the box office despite losing 549 theaters on Thursday. After 38 days, the domestic cume of ScarJo’s film has hit $323.4 million.

Surpasses Shrek the Third as the #94 highest-grossing film of all time in North America

Shrek the Third was the second highest-grossing film of 2007 in North America. The fantasy comedy is the 3rd installment in the Shrek film franchise, featuring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, Rupert Everett, Julie Andrews, and John Cleese reprising their roles from the previous films.

Shrek the Third collected $322.7 million in its theatrical run in North America, making it the #94 highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. Jurassic World Rebirth’s $323.4 million collection ended its reign, and Johansson’s film is now at the #94 rank in the all-time domestic top 100 grossers. Rebirth is right behind Superman, which is at #93.

Jurassic World Rebirth was released online earlier this week and is available to rent and on PVOD. The movie was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $323.4 million

International – $449.2 million

Worldwide – $772.6 million

