The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson, is having an encouraging run at the box office. It is on track to beat Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult as the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise. This is a noteworthy resurgence for theatrical slapstick. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has received strong reviews from the critics, and the audience likes it, too. Comedies often struggle at the box office, and this film’s impressive run shows that comedies can survive at the cinemas. It is also Liam Neeson’s highest-grossing film of the decade, surpassing Honest Thief. The comedy flick has a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and the audience gave it an A- on CinemaScore.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Liam Neeson-led The Naked Gun collected $16.8 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The action-comedy flick finishes one week on a positive note. It collected $2.37 million on its second Friday in North America. The movie witnessed a 62.2% from last weekend when it was released in the theaters. The film has hit the $27 million cume in North America [via Box Office Mojo].

The film collected $15.07 million on its opening weekend at the international box office. The latest overseas numbers are yet to be revealed. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection hits the $42.08 million mark. It is expected to cross the $50 million milestone this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $27.0 million

International – $15.1 million

Worldwide – $42.1 million

Set to become the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise

As per reports, the movie is expected to earn between $8 million and $10 million on its second three-day weekend at the domestic box office. The projected domestic gross will only help in raising the global cume to $50 million, and collection from the overseas markets, Liam Neeson‘s film will undoubtedly surpass Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult’s $51.13 million collection as the franchise’s 3rd highest-grosser. For the unversed, Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult was released in 1994 and is the 3rd installment in the Naked Gun film series.

Check out the highest-grossing Naked Gun films at the worldwide box office

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear – $86.9 million The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! – $78.75 million Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult – $51.1 million The Naked Gun – $42.08 million

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson-starrer film was released on August 1.

