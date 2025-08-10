Superman has achieved a significant feat as it entered the all-time top 100 grossers. The film is unstoppable and is climbing the highest-grossers list with a stronghold at the cinemas. The DCU flick has surpassed another MCU blockbuster, Suicide Squad, at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DCU film has become the 8th highest-grossing film of all time in North America. It is on track to beat Batman v. Superman as the highest-grossing DC film featuring Clark Kent. The movie will hold on to the crown of being the biggest comic book movie of the year, beating the MCU to the pulp. The Fantastic Four: First Steps cannot beat it at the domestic box office. James Gunn-helmed film still maintains a stronghold at the cinemas.

How much has the DCU movie earned domestically after 29 days?

As per Box Office Mojo, Superman collected $2.2 million on its fifth Friday, earning the 8th biggest fifth Friday in the history of DC movies. The movie lost 615 theaters on Thursday owing to Weapons and Freakier Friday’s release. It has recorded the 6th biggest fifth Friday in North America this year. After twenty-nine days of release, the James Gunn-directed film collected $325.6 million at the domestic box office.

Check out the biggest 5th Fridays among DC releases at the domestic box office:

1. The Dark Knight – $4.9 million

2. Wonder Woman – $4.4 million

3. Joker – $3.8 million

4. The Dark Knight Rises – $3.1 million

5. The Batman – $3.1 million

6. Aquaman – $2.5 million

7. Suicide Squad – $2.3 million

8. Superman – $2.2 million

9. Batman Begins – $1.7 million

10. Batman Forever – $1.5 million

Surpasses Deadpool 2 & Suicide Squad as the #91 highest-grossing film ever in North America

The new DCU movie has beaten not one but two blockbuster films to become the #91 highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. It has surpassed Deadpool 2’s $324.6 million and Suicide Squad’s $325.1 million domestic totals to earn the #91 rank in the all-time top 100 list.

To crack the all-time domestic top 90 grossers, Superman must surpass IT’s $328.8 million domestic haul. It has the potential to surpass Oppenheimer‘s $330.07 million domestic haul to cement its position in the top 90 list. The movie is expected to earn between $7 million and $9 million in its 5th weekend. The film will thus surpass Oppenheimer.

James Gunn-directed Superman, featuring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, was released on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $325.6 million

International – $243.9 million

Worldwide – $569.5 million

