The Fantastic Four: First Steps opened to a strong box office debut, backed by an impressive 86% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7.3/10 IMDb rating. With such a promising start, Marvel’s latest superhero outing seemed poised for a blockbuster run. However, momentum slowed sooner than expected, as the film saw a sharp drop in its second weekend. The silver lining: with no major new releases, there’s little competition to pull audiences away from theaters.

Currently ranking among the year’s top ten highest-grossing films worldwide, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is projected to finish its theatrical run between $520 million and $570 million globally (per Screen Rant). Its current global total stands at over $385 million (per Box Office Mojo), so there’s still plenty of ground to cover. In its pursuit of profitability during its theatrical run, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has surpassed the global box office total of a big-budget Harrison Ford-led action-adventure film. Curious to know which one? Read on to find out.

The Fantastic Four Reboot Outgrosses This Harrison Ford Movie

That film is none other than James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), the fifth and final entry in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. Marvel’s latest Fantastic Four reboot has now surpassed the global box office haul of the Harrison Ford starrer. Here’s how the numbers compare for both films.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $214.9 million

International: $170.3 million

Worldwide: $385.2 million

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $174.5 million

International: $209.5 million

Worldwide: $384 million

As you can see, First Steps has already surpassed the latest Indiana Jones movie at the global box office by around $1.2 million.

How Fantastic Four Reboot Compares With The Other Four Indiana Jones Films

Here are the global box office figures for the other four films in the Indiana Jones franchise, according to Box Office Mojo:

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) – $786.6 million Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) – $474.2 million Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) – $333.1 million Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – $390 million

As it stands, First Steps is ahead of Temple of Doom but still trails behind Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

