The Bad Guys 2 arrived in cinemas alongside Liam Neeson’s reboot of The Naked Gun and both earned strong reactions from audiences. The films took the second and third spots at the domestic box office, right behind Pedro Pascal’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and out of the two new releases, The Bad Guys 2 was the first to hit the $50 million milestone.

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office: Domestic & International Earnings In The First Week

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has collected $31 million in North America and another $22.5 million internationally, bringing its total to $53.5 million in just six days. It is more than the total earnings of Pixar’s Luca ($51 million), which slipped by with little attention. The sequel’s budget is around $80 million (per Collider), so it still has ground to cover, but its early run suggests it will have no trouble getting there.

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $31 million

International – $22.5 million

Worldwide Collection – $53.5 million

The Bad Guys 2: Strong Reviews From Audiences & Critics

The first film in 2022 brought in over $250 million worldwide, more than tripling its $70 million cost, and ranked among the top 20 films of the year despite the lingering impact of the pandemic. There is still time for the sequel to match or even pass that result.

The audience and critic reception have been overwhelmingly positive, with the audience score standing at an almost perfect 95% while the critic score stands at an impressive 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Bad Guys 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

