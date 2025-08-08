Liam Neeson has scored his biggest box office win in more than half a decade with the reboot of The Naked Gun. He stepped into the role once made famous by Leslie Nielsen and turned it into another career milestone.

The film, which earned an extra $1.7 million on Wednesday in the US, has now taken in $38.2 million worldwide after only six days in theaters. The total pushes it past the $32.6 million made by Honest Thief in 2020, making it Neeson’s highest-grossing film of the decade.

The Naked Gun Reboot Crosses $38.2 Million in Less Than a Week

Of The Naked Gun’s total, $23.1 million has come from domestic audiences and $15 million from overseas markets (per Box Office Mojo). It is a sharp contrast to his recent titles like Absolution ($4m), In the Land of Saints and Sinners ($3.6m), and Marlowe ($6.3m), none of which managed to reach $10 million worldwide. Before this, Nesson’s last major hit was as part of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cast.

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

North America- $23.1 million

International – $15 million

Worldwide Collection – $38.2 million

Strong Critical and Audience Reception for The Naked Gun

The new Naked Gun has connected at the box office and with critics and audiences. Rotten Tomatoes shows an 89% critic score and 75% from audiences. The film, directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island and produced by Seth MacFarlane, pairs Neeson with a strong cast including Pamela Anderson, fresh off her role in The Last Showgirl.

Critics have called it one of the funniest movies in years and praised it as a perfect example of a modern comedy reboot. The film’s mix of absurdity and unapologetic humor has helped cement it as a standout among the growing wave of “legacy” comedies.

The Naked Gun is currently screening in theaters. It draws audiences with its fresh take on the classic comedy franchise.

