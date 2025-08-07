Jurassic World Rebirth lost the title of third-highest-grossing film of the year domestically to Superman, but it is still at the 3rd rank worldwide. The sci-fi flick is also gearing up to beat The Batman and move closer to achieving an interesting feat worldwide. Due to its strong legs, ScarJo’s film will achieve this target very soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi flick is currently running in 3240 theaters in North America and is facing multiple biggies at the box office. However, it is still part of the weekly domestic rankings. This past weekend, it occupied the 5th rank in the domestic box office chart, earning $8.8 million. The movie has also cracked the all-time top 100 list at the North American box office, surpassing Iron Man 2 and other notable releases.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

After 35 days, the film has collected $320.29 million at the domestic box office. The film remains unflinched, now showing slow declines daily despite collecting record-low numbers in the franchise. The film is performing well internationally as well and has collected $449.2 million so far. With such amazing numbers at the domestic and international box office, its worldwide cume is also quite impressive, and it is $769.5 million.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $320.3 million

International – $449.2 million

Worldwide – $769.5 million

Rebirth is set to beat The Batman & move closer to the all-time global top 120

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman features Robert Pattinson in the titular role. It received multiple accolades and collected $772.3 million worldwide, including a $369.3 million domestic haul [via Box Office Mojo]. Pattinson’s film is also the #122 highest-grossing film of all time globally. Now, Rebirth is less than $3 million away from beating The Batman and inching closer to the all-time global top 120 list.

To crack the global top 100 of all time, Scarlett Johansson‘s film will have to surpass Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’s $836.3 million. It is an unlikely target for the film now. Jurassic World Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth, which was released on July 2, is now available to purchase and rent on digital platforms.

