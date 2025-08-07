David Corenswet is proving to be a worthy successor of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent. His Superman has already surpassed Cavill’s Man of Steel in North America as the highest-grossing solo Superman movie. With such strong legs, the film will easily surpass the 2013 hit’s worldwide haul in the upcoming weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Both actors have brought their unique traits to this role. One thing that remains constant is their sincerity and charm. Zack Snyder presented Cavill differently, while James Gunn’s version stayed true to the comic books. Cavill gained much fame and popularity in that role, which resulted in a strong fan base who refused to see anyone else in that role. However, people are like David, the new Clark Kent, with all his flaws and shortcomings.

Superman at the worldwide box office

James Gunn and David Corenswet’s Superman gives hope in a world full of despair and pain. The film opened with a bang and has hit a $320.3 million cume domestically [via Box Office Mojo]. It is the highest-grossing comic book movie of the year. In North America, Gunn’s film has achieved the third-highest-grossing film title.

The DCU flick has earned $239.0 million internationally, and combined with the domestic box office collection, it has earned $559.3 million worldwide. This is the sixth highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $320.3 million

International – $239.0 million

Worldwide – $559.3 million

Less than $115 million away from beating Man of Steel worldwide

Man of Steel, starring Henry Cavill, has earned a cult status over the years. The movie collected $291.04 million in North America, which Superman has already surpassed. Globally, the 2013 film raked in $670.1 million, making it the highest-grossing solo Superman movie ever. David Corenswet’s DCU movie is around $111 million away from beating Man of Steel and becoming the biggest solo Superman movie worldwide.

Gunn’s film is expected to earn between $640 million and $680 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Therefore, it still has the potential to beat Henry Cavill’s film worldwide and achieve the ultimate title.

The movie was made on a reported budget of $225 million and has already collected 148.6% more than its hefty budget. However, it is still a few million away from breaking even at the box office. Superman was released in the theaters on July 11.

