Jurassic World Rebirth has been outgrossed by the DCU movie Superman at the domestic box office. It is nearing the last leg of its theatrical run and is still outgrossing several other blockbuster movies. Scarlett Johansson’s film has now beaten the box office collection of Michael Bay’s Transformers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi flick takes place a few years after Jurassic World Dominion. It brings back the horror elements of the OG Jurassic Park franchise, and there are some jump scares as well. They perfectly sync with the film’s narrative, and the audience is enjoying it really well, even after over a month.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office collection on day 35 in North America

Jurassic World Rebirth collected $1.46 million on its 5th Tuesday, Discount Day in North America. According to the latest data by Box Office Mojo, Scarlett Johansson’s film saw a drop of 38.1% from last Tuesday, which is a positive sign. With that, the Jurassic World movie has hit the $320.29 million cume domestically.

Surpasses Michael Bay-helmed Transformers

Michael Bay‘s Transformers is the first installment in the popular sci-fi action franchise. It features Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in key roles. The movie collected $319.2 million in its domestic run and became one of the top 100 highest-grossing films of all time in North America. Scarlett Johansson‘s film has surpassed Bay’s domestic haul in thirty-five days.

Jurassic World Rebirth is also close to beating Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2 at the domestic box office. It is less than $5 million away from beating the domestic haul of Deadpool 2 and will be achieved during this weekend. The film is now projected to earn between $335 and $345 million in its domestic run.

Scarlett Johansson’s film is the fifth highest-grossing film in the franchise, having collected over $769.5 million worldwide. Jurassic World: Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $320.3 million

International – $449.2 million

Worldwide – $769.5 million

