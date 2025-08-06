Brad Pitt and his F1: The Movie are still unbothered by new releases and care the least about the MCU vs. DCU war! F1 has also beaten the domestic haul of F9: The Fast Saga, achieving an interesting feat in the post-pandemic domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film still performs strongly at the box office in China. It was made on a reported budget between $200 million and $300 million and has crossed the $500 million milestone worldwide. It still has enough juice left to hit the $600 million milestone in the upcoming weeks. The critics said, “Driven by Brad Pitt’s laidback magnetism and sporting a souped-up engine courtesy of Joseph Kosinski’s kinetic direction, F1 The Movie brings vintage cool across the finish line.”

F1 at the North American box office after 39 days

Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, the Brad Pitt-starrer F1: The Movie collected $4.1 million on its sixth weekend domestically. It lost 591 theaters on Friday. The movie collected $610K on Monday, a -22.3% decline from last week. The film has hit the $173.97 million mark at the North American box office. It got pushed out of the domestic top 10 highest-grossers of the year because of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Surpassed F9: The Fast Saga as the highest-grossing racing film post-COVID in North America

Vin Diesel‘s film F9: The Fast Saga was released in 2021 and eventually became the highest-grossing racing film in North America post-COVID. It received mixed reviews. It was praised for its action but criticized for being repetitive. It collected $173.00 million at the domestic box office across 105 days. F1 has surpassed the domestic haul of Vin’s movie in 39 days with its $179.9 million.

Brad Pitt‘s film is less than $1 million away from hitting the $550 million mark at the worldwide box office. It has collected $375.4 million at the overseas box office and $549.3 million globally. F1: The Movie, released on June 27, will receive another major boost as it will be re-released in IMAX screens this upcoming weekend.

Box Office Summary

North America – $173.9 million

International – $375.4 million

Worldwide – $549.3 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: Inches Closer To A Major Milestone, Aims To Escape MCU’s Lowest-Grossers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News