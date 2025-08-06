The Fantastic Four: First Steps opened with strong numbers at the box office but had a steep fall on its second weekend. The MCU movie is now aiming to escape the 5 least-earning MCU films list next. To achieve that, it will have to cross a major global milestone soon. Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s movie will achieve that, but it will still have an underwhelming run at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

However, it has witnessed a drastic drop in the second weekend, maintaining its top spot among weekly domestic rankings. The film will also hold on to the IMAX screens now, and it will help it earn more money, helping it prevent being a box office failure. The MCU movie features a retro-futurist world that the F4 team must protect from Galactus. The actors, especially Vanessa, delivered strong performances, and despite all the efforts, this film is doomed at the box office. It will marginally become a financial success, but MCU is not getting back its glory this time as well.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps crossed the $200 million milestone after its second Monday. The movie collected $4.5 million on its second Monday, bringing the domestic collection to $201.6 million cume. At the international box office, the MCU movie collected $170.28 million by its second weekend, and combined with the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $371.9 million. It will cross the $400 million milestone worldwide in its 3rd weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $201.6 million

International – $170.3 million

Worldwide – $371.9 million

On track to hit $400 million milestone, aims to escape the MCU’s bottom 5 grossers

The movie has surpassed the $370.5 million global haul of Captain America: The First Avenger on Monday. Matt Shakman’s movie is less than $10 million away from beating Black Widow‘s $379.7 million global total very soon. First Steps edges closer to the $400 million milestone worldwide and will cross that mark in its third weekend.

Check out the 5 lowest-grossing films in the MCU.

Black Widow – $379.7 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $371.9 million Captain America: The First Avenger – $370.5 million The Incredible Hulk – $264.7 million The Marvels – $206.1 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was made on an estimated budget of $200 million and needs $500 million to break even at the box office. It will at least end up as the highest-grossing MCU movie of the year. The film has already achieved that status at the domestic box office and will soon beat Captain America: Brave New World to become the highest-grossing MCU movie of the year. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

