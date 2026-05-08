The highest-grossing film of 2025 was The Conjuring: Last Rites, which earned an impressive $499.2 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. In comparison, the top-grossing horror title of 2026 so far is Scream 7, which has earned $207.6 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. Some other horror films that have made an impact at the global box office this year are Sam Raimi’s Send Help and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. That said, it remains to be seen whether 2026 can replicate the box office success of the previous year.

With upcoming 2026 horror releases like Evil Dead Burn, Resident Evil, and Clayface, let’s see which one can challenge Scream 7 and The Last Rites’ global hauls. Another horror film with an intriguing premise that is set to hit the big screen is Curry Barker’s Obsession. It has received a stellar 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on May 15, 2026.

Obsession – Domestic Weekend Projection

According to a recent estimate by Box Office Pro, Obsession is tracking to earn between $7 million and $10 million in its opening weekend (May 15-17) in North America. In comparison, Adam Scott’s recently released Hokum opened to $6.4 million, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy opened to $13.5 million, and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come opened to $9.1 million domestically.

Obsession – Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

The film has been made on a small budget of just $1 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So, to break even at the box office, the Focus Features release would need to earn roughly $2.5 million worldwide, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

If it lives up to its projections and considering such a low estimated break-even threshold, the horror film is expected to surpass that target in its first weekend. However, the final verdict should be clear after its theatrical release on May 15.

What’s The Plot of Obsession?

When Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, discovers a mysterious trinket, he uses it to fulfill one wish – to make his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Bear’s wish is granted, but with a wild twist. He gets more than he bargained for when Nikki becomes dangerously obsessive, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Obsession – Official Trailer

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