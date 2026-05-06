Evil Dead Burn is a forthcoming supernatural horror film and the sixth entry in the overall Evil Dead film franchise. It’s also the third standalone film after Evil Dead and Evil Dead Rise, as per Variety.

Let’s find out all the details about this much-awaited film, including its cast members, plot, and release date.

Evil Dead Burn Cast Details

Evil Dead Burn features an ensemble including Souheila Yacoub as Alice, Tandi Wright as Susan, Hunter Doohan as Joseph, Luciane Buchanan as Thya, Maude Davey as Polly, Tapiwa Soropa as Mike, Keanu Karim as Jared, and Eroll Shand as Edgar Price. Other cast members include Victory Ndukwe, George Puller, and Greta Van Den Birk.

Evil Dead Burn Plot

Evil Dead Burn follows a woman, Alice, as she copes with the death of her husband. She moves to a secluded location with her in-laws for some solace. However, her gathering takes a sinister turn when the in-laws become Deadites. Alice is then forced to fight for her survival.

The film is directed by Sebastien Vanicek, who has also written the screenplay with Florent Bernard. It is produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert under the banners of Ghost House Pictures and Screen Gems.

The official poster for ‘EVIL DEAD BURN. pic.twitter.com/W6jc2AQvFd — Sam Raimi Updates (@SamRaimiUpdates) May 5, 2026

Evil Dead Burn Release Date

Evil Dead Burn will first be released theatrically in Italy and France on July 8, 2026. It will subsequently hit the theaters in the United States on July 10. Sony Pictures is handling the international distribution, while Warner Bros. Pictures will release it in the United States.

The film is shot by Philip Lozano, while Maxime Caro is the editor.

Evil Dead Burn Trailer

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For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

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