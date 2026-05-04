The Devil Wears Prada 2 features several familiar faces making brief appearances throughout. The much-awaited sequel is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. Both Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reprise their roles as Andy and Miranda from the first film.

As we have mentioned above, the film has a list of many celebrity cameos from the fashion and media. Let’s look into the details and find out the names.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga plays a version of herself in The Devil Wears Prada 2. She is a popular singer and an Oscar-winning actress, with titles such as A Star Is Born and House of Gucci under her name.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 👠 LADY GAGA

RUNWAY

SHAPE OF A WOMAN

GLAMOROUS LIFE SOUNDTRACK OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/cPIoGVw6Gu — Lady Gaga Media (@ladygagamedia) May 1, 2026

Tomi Adeyemi

According to Variety, author Tomi Adeyemi makes a brief appearance in the film. She has written books like Children of Blood and Bone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨TOMI (@tomiadeyemi)

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace is the former director of Versace and is currently its chief creative officer. She shot for the film in Milan. The character meets Emily Charlton during the Milan Fashion Week.

Jon Batiste & Suleika Jaouad

The celebrity power couple also makes a brief appearance in the sequel. Jon is a musician, while Suleika is a writer and author.

Tina Brown

Since the film revolves around fashion journalism, there was bound to be a cameo from a real journalist. Brown has served as editor-in-chief of magazines such as Vanity Fair, The Daily Beast, and The New Yorker.

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo appear in a scene where they are enjoying champagne at a party. The duo has appeared on Summer House and hosts a podcast together.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Paige AND Hannah Berner will be making their big screen debut when they cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Congrats, gigglers! pic.twitter.com/bevKyycilZ — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 21, 2026

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell also appears in a small scene in The Devil Wears Prada 2. She is a successful British model and activist.

Anok Yai

Anok Yai is a South Sudanese American supermodel who also appears in the film. She is shown behind the scenes of the Milan Fashion Week in the story.

Karl Anthony Towns

Karl Anthony Towns is a celebrated NBA player for the New York Knicks. He appears as himself at a house party thrown by Miranda in the Hamptons.

Karl-Anthony Towns makes an appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2. 🔥🤩 (via @20thcentury, h/t @KnicksFanTv) pic.twitter.com/LR9kMlBKmo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 1, 2026

Jia Tolentino

Jia Tolentino is a journalist and a staff writer at The New Yorker. She is the second journalist to appear in the film.

Kara Swisher

Kara Swisher is a journalist and a podcast host known for covering politics. She’s one of the many cameos in the film.

Camilla & Carolina Cucinelli

The sister duo appears as themselves in the film. Both are the executive director and vice presidents of Brunello Cucinelli.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Dimoldenberg is an English writer, comedian, and presenter known for her viral series Chicken Shop Date.

Don’t miss a glimpse of Amelia Dimoldenberg in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Experience the film in theaters now. Get tickets: https://t.co/BJd5wLTVBq pic.twitter.com/XbY3mq96jT — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) May 3, 2026

Besides them, the film also features cameos from Marc Jacobs, Domenico Dolce, Law Roach, Calum Harper, Winnie Harlow, Heidi Klum, Ashley Graham, and Karolina Kurkova, among others.

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Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2: 4 Major Cameos Removed & Why They Were Cut

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