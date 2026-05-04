The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the most talked-about sequels, packed with surprise appearances and major fashion-world moments. Miranda Priestly’s Runway returns after nearly two decades, now navigating the modern fashion landscape. The sequel continues the legacy of the original while bringing in fresh twists and new industry dynamics.

The sequel features multiple surprise cameos, but not all made it to the final version. Several appearances were removed during editing due to pacing and story changes. Interestingly, a few still made it through, including Lady Gaga’s cameo, which remains in the film.

Several well-known actors were cut during editing, with filmmakers saying the changes were mostly due to story structure, pacing, or creative direction rather than performance issues. Here are the celebs whose cameos were cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 and why they didn’t make the final edit.

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1. Sydney Sweeney: Cameo Cut For Creative Reasons

The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, features several big-name additions, including Sydney Sweeney, who filmed a short cameo playing herself. In the scene, she appears inside a Dior office being styled alongside Emily Blunt’s character before the main storyline continues.

However, the scene was removed while editing. The decision was reportedly based on creative structure, not performance, with filmmakers saying it didn’t fit smoothly into the final narrative, as per Entertainment Weekly.

2. Conrad Ricamora: Role Removed After Test Screenings

Conrad Ricamora was cast as Andy’s roommate and completed filming for the sequel. However, early test screenings led to audience confusion about the character’s relevance.

According to Variety, the filmmakers decided to cut the role entirely. Ricamora later responded positively, saying he understood the reasoning and still valued the experience.

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3. Anna Wintour: Cameo Cut to Avoid Meta Confusion

Fashion industry figure Anna Wintour even filmed a cameo for the sequel. Given her real-life influence on the fashion world, her appearance would have been highly symbolic. However, director David Frankel explained that including her created a “too meta” effect, blurring the line between fiction and reality, as per EW.

To keep the world of Runway separate from real-life fashion media like Vogue, her scene was ultimately removed.

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4. Adrian Grenier: Return as Nate Didn’t Fit Production Timeline

Adrian Grenier, who played Nate in the original film, was considered for a short return. The director confirmed there were early plans for a cameo. However, due to scheduling issues and production timing, it did not work out, and the character was not included in the sequel.

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Final Cast Still Packed With Star Power

Despite these cuts, The Devil Wears Prada 2 still brings back key stars like Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The filmmakers say the final version is tighter, more focused, and better suited to the story they want to tell, while still keeping the iconic fashion-world drama.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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