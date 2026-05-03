Twenty years post the release of the Chronicles of Narnia films, the magic of the world still remains alive. And now, a brand-new adaptation of the C. S. Lewis books is slated for next year. Greta Gerwig, known for her work on Barbie and Little Women, is the director and screenwriter of the movie.

Officially titled Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, the film will be based on the book of the same name, published on May 2, 1955. There is now a new update on the release date of the much-awaited movie. Here’s what we know about the same, including the logline, the cast, and more.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew: Release Date & Cast Details

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is slated to release on February 12, 2027. The IMAX previews will start from February 10, 2027, and the movie will be available to stream on Netflix on April 2, 2027. It was originally scheduled to release on November 26, 2026, but it was later pushed to February 2027.

The cast includes David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Ciarán Hinds, Meryl Streep, Carey Mulligan, Emma Mackey, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Susan Wokoma, Daniel Craig, and Denise Gough. Further cast additions will be announced later. Their character details are still under wraps.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew: Greta Gerwig Opens Up About Directing The Fantasy Epic

The movie has been touted as an epic, sweeping adventure “that invites dreamers of all ages to experience the creation of Narnia.” Greta shared with Netflix how she was a child when she first read the book and fell in love with the world and its characters. She is honored to bring it to life.

She revealed that it’s because of the Narnia books that she “believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure.” The filmmaker added, “I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic.” It’s that awe and wonder that transformed her and stayed with her.

The team is quite excited to bring the vision to life and share the magic of Narnia with a whole new generation. Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt will provide an original score for the much-awaited fantasy film. The 2000s film trilogy released the three movies in 2005, 2008, and 2010.

The first film was The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The second was The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and the third was titled The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. All of them were massively loved and accepted by the audience.

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