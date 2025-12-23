It’s challenging to find the time and patience to read a novel or even a short story in today’s fast-paced life. But that’s no reason to miss out on the treasure trove of riveting stories that literature houses. In this list, we have picked five Christmas-themed movies that were adapted from popular books.

So dive into the world of literary excellence this Christmas with these five holiday-themed movies based on books:

1. Little Women (2019)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Apple TV

Prime Video and Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Director: Greta Gerwig

Plot: This period drama captures the coming-of-age story of Jo and her sisters, who grapple to balance love, work, and their family in a world not so kind to women. Jo is a schoolteacher in New York and aspires to be a writer. An editor agrees to publish her work, but her sister Amy burns her manuscript out of jealousy as the plot thickens.

This 2019 movie is the seventh film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel Little Women. A brainchild of Greta Gerwig, the movie earned great critical acclaim after its release and even bagged six Academy Award nominations. Even though the film is not exactly a ‘Christmas movie’, there are a lot of scenes that carry the spirit of the winter holidays.

The movie features an ensemble cast that includes stars like Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep.

2. The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Streaming On: Prime Video and HBO Max

Prime Video and HBO Max IMDb Rating: 7

7 Director: Bharat Nalluri

Plot: The Man Who Invented Christmas is a biographical film about Charles Dickens, based on a book of the same name by Les Standiford. Directed by Bharat Nalluri, the movie was released in Canada on November 22, 2017. It stars Dan Stevens, Miriam Margolyes, Christopher Plummer, and Jonathan Pryce.

The film tells the story of the legendary English novelist Charles Dickens (played by Dan Stevens) as he navigates a financial crisis four years after the release of his bestseller, Oliver Twist. The story revolves around him trying to write his next hit, A Christmas Carol.

3. A Christmas Carol (2009)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Hulu

Prime Video and Hulu IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Director: Robert Zemeckis

Plot: A Christmas Carol is a 2009 motion-capture animated film released by Disney and directed by Robert Zemeckis. It is adapted from the 1843 classic by Charles Dickens of the same name, which has been the source of countless film adaptations. It stars Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright Penn, and Cary Elwes.

Jim Carrey’s Ebenezer Scrooge is a stingy, sneering businessman who does not like Christmas or everyone celebrating it. However, to change his views on the joys of the Holiday, he gets a visit from the three Ghosts of Christmas.

4. Let It Snow (2019)

Streaming On: Netflix and Crunchyroll

Netflix and Crunchyroll IMDb Rating: 5.9

5.9 Director: Luke Snellin

Plot: Let It Snow is a Netflix romantic comedy released in 2019, based on the book of the same name, written by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. The movie was directed by Luke Snellin and features Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, and Odeya Rush, among others.

It follows three interconnected stories of high school students as they navigate a snowstorm that hits a small town on the Eve of Christmas.

5. The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (2018)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Disney Plus

Prime Video and Disney Plus IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Director: Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston

Plot: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is a Disney fantasy film released in 2018, based on E. T. A. Hoffmann’s short story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The film was directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston and features a star-studded cast, including Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Clara finds the key her mother left for her before her death. This key unlocks the entrance to a magical world filled with nutcracker soldiers, fairies, and sentient mice.

Advertisement

If book-reading isn’t exactly your forte, no need to worry! You can watch these movies to feel the same delight.

Must Read: Top 5 Christmas Carols From Movies That’ll Make You Nostalgic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News