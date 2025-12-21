Romantic comedies have always flourished during the holiday season. The festive season seems to spread love in the air as the world dresses itself in pine trees, LED lights, and colorful decorations. Many viewers crave some good old rom-coms to watch as they cosy up in their blankets with a warm glass of coffee.

Here are five handpicked Christmas-themed romantic comedies that will make your holidays fun.

1. Last Christmas (2019)

Streaming On: Apple TV, Netflix, and Prime Video

Apple TV, Netflix, and Prime Video IMDb: 6.5

6.5 Director: Paul Feig

Plot: Paul Feig’s Last Christmas, released in 2019, is inspired by the hit Wham! song of the same name. It features Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding in the lead roles.

Last Christmas follows the story of an aspiring singer, Kate, who works in a Christmas gift shop. Nothing seems to go right for her until she meets a mysterious man, Tom, who piques her interest almost instantly. The movie primarily focuses on their developing relationship.

“Last Christmas” is available to stream on Apple TV, Netflix, and Prime Video.

2. Holidate (2020)

Streaming On: Netflix and Crunchyroll

Netflix and Crunchyroll IMDb: 6.2

6.2 Director: John Whitesell

Plot: Holidate is a 2020 Netflix film directed by John Whitesell, featuring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in lead roles.

Emma Roberts’ character, Sloane, is tired of being mocked by her family for being single. Coincidentally, she runs into Jackson at the mall, and both of them decide to be each other’s dates for Christmas. However, things start to turn weird when they actually start liking each other.

3. Champagne Problems (2025)

Streaming On: Netflix and Crunchyroll

Netflix and Crunchyroll IMDb: 6

6 Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Plot: Sydney must convince the owner of Champagne Château to sell his business to her company, The Roth Group (TRG). At her first meeting, she discovers that she actually knows the owner’s son, Henri, having spent the previous night with him while sightseeing in Paris.

Watch this beautiful winter drama as Sydney and Henri try to juggle love and their professional commitments.

4. Joy To The World (2025)

Streaming on: Disney Plus, Hulu

Disney Plus, Hulu IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Directed by: Jerry Ciccoritti

Plot: A celebrated writer who built her reputation by portraying an ideal family life now finds herself in an awkward position. With a TV crew set to visit her home for a Christmas special, she is forced to hire people to pose as her family members to maintain the illusion of having a family.

Much like Holidate, the lines between real and fake begin to blur in this film. Now the writer grapples with a feeling of love as the plot thickens.

5. My Secret Santa (2025)

Streaming on: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Directed by: Mike Rohl

Plot: My Secret Santa is about a struggling single mother who wants to give her child ski lessons, but her financial situation prevents her from doing so. To make this possible, she takes a job as a Santa at a ski resort. This will allow her child to get ski lessons at a discounted rate.

Meanwhile, the son of the resort’s owner develops a romantic interest in her when she is not dressed as Santa Claus. The plot of the movie revolves around Alexandra Breckenridge’s character trying to juggle the roles of Santa Claus and a single mother. Things complicate when she finds her love interest in the movie.

Experience love vicariously through these romantic comedies as they add a touch of magic to your Christmas. For more winter picks, check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

