Binge-watching shows on Netflix is one of our favorite pastimes! Thanks to that, people survived the pandemic. The streaming platform has given us many iconic web shows, and we have sacrificed our meals and sleep to complete them in one go. Keep scrolling for more deets.

Talk about putting on those comfy socks, getting under that cozy blanket, and watching your favorite show; Netflix has you covered with an array of shows from various genres. From gripping crime thrillers to fantasy dramas and feel-good rom-coms.

Netflix shares the list of their Top-10 Most-Watched Web Series every week, and we bring you this week’s list with Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1 to The Crown: Season 6 and Young Sheldon on it.

Check out the Top-10 List of Most Watched Web Series!

1. Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1

It is inspired by the famous Korean series Squid Game. The contestants fight it out to win a big cash prize, and with 11.4 million views, the show is at the top of the list. It has been watched for 85 million hours.

2. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1

A mini-series of three episodes is about Dr Paolo Macchiarini’s stem cell-infused windpipe transplants and how his patients keep dying. It has 7.4 million views and has been watched for 19.8 million hours.

3. Obliterated: Season 1

It’s an action drama where a team of elite special forces track down a dangerous terrorist network who are planning on blowing up Las Vegas. It has debuted in third position with 7 million views. Obliterated: Season 1 has been viewed for 47.6 million views.

4. The Crown: Season 6

The Crown: Season 6 has been on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list for three weeks. The series on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth III has garnered 3.9 million views. It has been watched for 13.1 million hours.

5. CoComelon Lane: Season 1

CoComelon Lane: Season 1 is a comedy series about JJ and his friends experiencing life’s various milestones, like getting a haircut, going to the dentist, and more. The series has as many as 2.8 million views with 11 million hours viewed.

6. Virgin River: Season 5

Virgin River: Season 5 is a romance drama and has been on the list for seven weeks. It has garnered 2.7 million views and has been watched for 25.3 million hours.

7. Young Sheldon: Season 1

Young Sheldon: Season 1 is the pilot season of the spin-off series of the hit show The Big Bang Theory. The first season has gathered 2.7 million views, and the series has been watched for 19.3 million hours.

8. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series

It is a war drama about a French teenager who is blind and a German soldier. They cross paths in France and try to survive the devastation of WWII. The mini-series has made a place in the top-10 list for five weeks and has been watched for 7.6 million hours. The series has gathered 2 million views.

9. Young Sheldon: Season 2

Season 2 of The Big Bang Theory’s spin-off has also made it to the top 10’s list with 1.7 million views. The series has been watched for 12.1 million hours.

10. First Wives Club: Season 1

First Wives Club: Season 1 is based on the 1996 movie about four women with chaotic love lives who lean on each other for support. It has secured a place on the list for the second time and has been watched for 5.8 million hours. The series has a whopping 1.5 million views.

The list is based on the data from November 27th to December 3rd. We will update you on the Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series of Netflix weekly, so keep an eye on this space.

