Netflix users are raising their voices over a show that grabbed massive attention but now sits in limbo. With over 323 million hours watched, it clearly struck a chord, and fans aren’t ready to let it go.

The Action-Comedy That Blew Up the Netflix Charts

The show in question, Obliterated, dropped in November 2023 and quickly climbed the platform’s charts. It had taken the No. 1 spot within just two weeks and held steady in the Top 10 for six straight weeks. However, despite this surge of popularity, Netflix cut it short after a single season of eight episodes.

Obliterated follows a team of elite operatives who take down what they believe is a major threat to Las Vegas. After a wild night of celebration involving booze, drugs, and more, they realize the nuclear bomb they disabled was a decoy. The experts, even though they are barely functional and completely hungover, now have to locate the real one and prevent disaster.

The cast, including the likes of Shelley Hennig, Alyson Gorske, Nick Zano, and Kimi Rutledge, brought a mix of chemistry and energy that fans latched onto. Many praised the series for not trying to be deep or prestige TV. Instead, it leaned into big explosions and fast pacing. Viewers compared it to the likes of Miami Vice or Knight Rider.

What Critics and Viewers Think of Obliterated

Critics seemingly are not impressed by the show, which is clearly evident from the Rotten Tomatoes score, currently standing at 45%.

Leila Latif of The Guardian lashed out at the makers, “The pace is so excruciating and the show so repetitive that by the third hour, nothing would seem more heroic than someone detonating the bomb and putting us all out of our misery.”

Anita Singh of The Daily Telegraph echoed the same, “I did not think it was possible to cross The Hangover with the combined oeuvre of Steven Seagal, but here we are.”

The viewers, on the other hand, were far more considerate. One called out Netflix for canceling the show, “Are you trolling me netflix? Inside job, mindhunters, 1899, shadow and bone, obliterated. I like it, they cancel it.”

Another added, “This was a good show. The characters were funny and likeable, and the premise was well executed. #Netflix dropped the ball on this screwball action series.”

A third predicted, “Shame. Had a lot of fun with it. I bet it would do well somewhere else like Peacock or Paramount+.” Someone else tweeted, “ll these useless networks cancelling everything good, IDIOTS!”

For now, Obliterated remains available to stream, but fans are hoping this won’t be the last mission for the team.

