Tudum 2025, Netflix’s biggest global live event covering all its original shows and films, took place in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 31, 2025. Like every year, the platform made major announcements about its upcoming content with exclusive sneak peeks and teasers alongside presenting an epic lineup of talent and unforgettable performances from Lady Gaga and Hanumankind. The event was hosted by Sofia Carson (My Oxford Year, The Life List, Carry-On, Purple Hearts, and Feel The Beat) and united fans and celebrities for a spectacular showcase of entertainment and an epic celebration of fandom.

All Major Shows & Films Announced At Netflix TUDUM 2025

Squid Game Season 3

In the show’s opening, the iconic pink guards from Squid Game took over Los Angeles with a thrilling dance performance before cast members Lee Jung-jae (Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim, and Choi Seung-hyun treated fans to the exclusive debut of the Squid Game Season 3 trailer. The final games are just beginning — Squid Game will come to an epic finale on June 27, 2025. only on Netflix.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

The cast, including Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and writer/director/producer Rian Johnson shared a sneak peek at the highly anticipated film and announced that it will premiere globally on Netflix on December 12, 2025.

One Piece

The cast, including Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar, shared an exclusive preview of the upcoming season, which will premiere on Netflix in 2026. They surprised audiences with a first look at fan favorite Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by Mikaela Hoover.

The Rip

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Catalina Sandino Moreno dropped a pulse-pounding teaser for The Rip, exclusively within the live broadcast. As a team of Miami cops whose trust begins to fray upon the discovery of millions in cash in a derelict stash house, everything is called into question, including who they can rely on. The teaser has since been confiscated. The cast also revealed that the film will release globally on Netflix on January 16, 2026.

Frankenstein

In a pre-recorded message, Jacob Elordi of Frankenstein greeted fans before director Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth took the stage. Del Toro detailed his personal journey to making the film, while the cast described their incredible experience making it, leading up to an electrifying exclusive look at the film’s teaser trailer.

Happy Gilmore 2

The cast of Happy Gilmore 2 commemorated the original film’s enduring impact. The celebration included a Q&A session moderated by Rich Eisen, featuring surprise special appearances by Lavell Crawford, Blake Clark, Kym Whitley, Jon Lovitz, Ethan Cutkosky, and Conor Sherry. It concluded with the premiere of the movie’s official trailer. Happy Gilmore 2 releases July 25, 2025, only on Netflix!

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin took the stage to pay homage to the show’s lasting legacy. With the help of Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo, they revealed that the highly anticipated fifth and final season will be released on Netflix across three premiere dates: four episodes on November 26, three on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.

Wednesday Season 2

To close the show, the Addams family (Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Joanna Lumley, Fred Armisen, and Isaac Ordonez) revealed the first six minutes of the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday, which will air on August 6 and September 3, 2025. Lady Gaga also graced the stage to celebrate the show with a medley of her songs, including Zombieboy, Bloody Mary, and Abracadabra. It was also announced that Lady Gaga will be guest-starring in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, playing the mysterious and enigmatic Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.

