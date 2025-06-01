The South Korean survival drama Squid Game became a global sensation shortly after its release on Netflix. After a long wait, Season 2 came out last year, which ended at an intriguing point. Now, we finally get a glimpse of what is to come in Squid Game Season 3. The first official trailer is quite fascinating, so to learn more, keep scrolling down.

The upcoming season features Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won.

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Review

The trailer opens with the chilling rhyme “Knock Knock,” a trademark of the Squid Game show. At the end of season 2, Gi-hun loses his friend during the rebellion, and that guilt is visible in him in the Squid Game season 3 trailer as well. The players are back in the game and are preparing for the biggest and deadliest games, as this is the show’s final season.

The people are breaking down, and some are on the verge of losing it, but Gi-hun’s confrontation with the Frontman is what I am waiting for. It seems the Frontman will be giving us a glimpse of his past and how he ended up in that position. Gi-hun is also seen wearing a sharp, uptight suit while meeting the Frontman—prompting questions about whether he won again or if he’s assumed a different role within the game’s hierarchy

Like me, others are also filled with multiple questions after this thrilling Squid Game 3 trailer. The visuals look more polished in this final season; the games are deadlier, and there is the jumping rope game. Needless to say, the contestants will fall to their deaths in this jumping rope game.

Final Thoughts: Questions and Anticipation

Desperation almost drips in everyone’s face as they get further entangled in this survival game. Kang Ae-sim, Yim Si-wan, and Jo Yu-ri’s characters’ hopelessness made me anxious. It left me wanting to know what will ultimately happen to them. Will we see them perish? Although Gi-hun survived in season 1, we saw some of the fan-favorite characters die. Will the same happen in the final season as well? So many questions arise from this heart-thumping trailer. It will be more painful because the actors are immensely talented, and their performances are top-notch. They have created a place in people’s hearts.

When is Squid Game Season 3 releasing?

Season 3 of Squid Game follows a broken Gi-hun as he faces deadlier games and tough choices with grave consequences. Front Man also returns to host the VIPs while his brother Jun-ho searches for the island, unaware of a hidden betrayal. Directed by Emmy-winner Hwang Dong-hyuk, the final season features returning and new cast members.

Squid Game season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on June 27.

Check out the trailer below.

