Just when we were facing a dearth of good celebrity reality shows, not because of the lack of reality shows, but because of the lack of celebs being interested in participating in such shows. But Karan Johar is bringing an entire galaxy of stars to one gaming reality show – The Traitors!

The trailer for this reality show has been dropped by Prime Video, which clearly sets the premise that 20 stars will align together to play a game called ‘Qaatil Kaun.’ While three have been chosen as the murderers, others have to decode and find out who that is. In the meantime, the three murderers will kill the seekers one by one!

As the game begins, there have to be obvious fights, groups, and betrayals! The spice level of all of these is definitely better than that of Panipuri. We see catfights between Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija over the demand for respect! Meanwhile, Jannat Zubair loses her calm on Apoorva!

Raj Kundra seems too prepared for this game, while Ashish Vidyarthi and Sudhanshu Pandey seem silent observers! But it would be interesting to see if the Chachi-Bhateeji pair of Anshula Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor ace some betrayal moves or play it as a team! Although looking at the concept of The Traitors, none of them can be a team in this game!

Karan Johar is ruling this kingdom in a palace, and he seems to have created his own Game of Thrones! But it would be very interesting to see how the twists play these contestants and how these contestants play the twists!

Check out the trailer of The Traitors here. The gaming reality show starts streaming on Prime Video from June 12, with new episodes arriving every Thursday!

Speaking of the contestants, here is a list of all of them and what might be their winning move over the others!

Sahil Salathia

An actor and model by profession, Sahil charming personality could be a great asset in this game! Beware girls!

2. Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva is an influencer, and she knows the trick of being in the game in a cutthroat chase!

3. Elnaaz Nourouzi

A model by profession, the Iranian actress is a beauty with brains – a deadly combination to chase!

4. Harsh Gujral

Being a stand-up comic, Harsh knows his timings – what should be said when, and that might be the key to survival!

5. Jasmine Bhasin

Jasmine has an emotional transparency, which is her biggest asset on this game show! She is straightforward and expressive!

6. Karan Kundrra

Karan has experience of doing the baap of betrayals show – Bigg Boss, and that experience is surely working for him in this show!

7. Anshula Kapoor

No one knows Anshula Kapoor as a public personality. So she has all her cards closed, and this makes her position very strong!

8. Maheep Kapoor

Maheep is a master at spotting hidden agendas, and that quality might help her sail this boat tactfully!

9. Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi is a South Indian actress with a strong personality. However, it would be interesting to see if she plays well as a Traitor!

10. Nikita Luther

Nikita is a professional Poker Player – any questions anyone?!

11. Mukesh Chhabra

A casting director, Mukesh, might have convincing and manipulation skills better than anyone else in this lot!

12. Raftaar

While Karan played Bigg Boss, Raftaar has mentored youngsters on Roadies. He knows the mindset and how others would think!

13. Purav Jha

A social media influencer, Purav is good, engaging, and developing bonds! It would be interesting to see how many would be betrayed by him!

14. Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra carries a certain public intrigue. This inherent mystery could make him a master Traitor.

15. Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu might be the underdog of this game. Shrewd and sharp, yet composed to the core!

16. Sufi Motiwala

Sufi is a fashion influencer, and I am keen to see if his observational skills will be used in this game!

17. Ashish Vidyarthi

An experienced and veteran, Ashish Vidyarthi might have an edge due to his seniority, and he might play the card wisely!

18. Jannat Zubair

One of the most followed Gen-Z influencers, Jannat Zubair, has an innocent persona that might be her biggest weapon to use in this game show!

19. Janvi Gaur

Janvi is a celebrity Tarot Card reader – she definitely reads silences and knows how to pull the right cards!

20. Uorfi Javed

Well, isn’t the name enough to spice up this game?

