What do you expect from a film by Anurag Kashyap? It would be gripping, raw, and intense at different points and all at one point! The trailer of Stolen falls into the latter category. The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane, and the trailer clearly showcases the stamp of such great names!

Directed by Karan Tejpal, the film is a thriller. The trailer establishes the narrative very quickly. The story follows Gautam in the early hours of the morning at a railway station, where he comes to pick up his brother Raman for a lavish wedding. But their plans unravel when they meet Jhumpa, a frantic mother searching for her kidnapped baby.

What follows next is Raman insisting on helping the lady while Gautam categorically does not want to be part of it. But that is it. Beyond this point, which is only 20 seconds in the trailer, you might not be able to decode what is happening in the trailer of Stolen.

You will rewind, rewatch but keep circling the loop of what is Stolen – a baby, an Identity or a life. A case of mistaken identity that pulls the protagonist brilliantly played by Abhishek Banerjee turns into a deadly chase, where his life keeps revolving around a maze!

The pace of this trailer is as intense as a Kashyap thriller – quick cuts and intense expressions, and zero dialogues with only frustrated protagonists. The trailer of Stolen is much above the predictable elements of a thriller and it promises to deliver a compelling story of survival that does not get caught in its own web of cliches!

While I could not decode the storyline despite watching and rewatching the trailer 10 times, just like I could not figure out what Ugly was about when I watched the first glimpse of how Raman Raghav would transpire, I could not crack this one as well until my mind said, “Humse Naa Ho Paayega!” I wonder when Anurag Kashyap will make a thunderous comeback himself while he silently supports and produces such great stories!

Starring Abhishek Banerjee, Mia Maelzer, Shubham Vardhan, Harish Khanna, Sahidur Rahaman, and helmed by Karan Tejpal the suspense thriller film releases on June 4, 2025 on Prime Video India.

Check out the trailer here:

