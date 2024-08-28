Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee is currently the talk of the town, with two of his releases that clashed at the box office on Independence Day. While he played the antagonist in Vedaa, he reprised his role of Jana from Stree in the sequel. The actor is being paid huge amount for working his films, but do you that his start was very humble as an actor!

Abhishek Banerjee’s First Salary

In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Abhishek revealed his first salary as an actor. The actor has enthralled audiences, such as Hathoda Tyagi in Patal Lok, Compounder in Mirzapur, and more. But before acting, he was a casting director. But he always wanted to be an actor.

So, during his casting days, Abhishek got a chance to perform in front of the camera, and he did not leave that chance despite getting paid a very small amount of fee and a very small scene in Aamir Khan‘s Rang De Basanti!

Abhishek Banerjee, recalled his pehli kamai as an actor and said, “Sabse pehla paisa jo mere paas aaya wo tha Rang De Basanti ke liye. Maine ek chhota sa scene kiya tha. Aur wo maine struggle kar ke nahi kiya tha. These were not my struggling days. Aise hi experience ke liye kiya tha.”

Abhishek even revealed that he was hungry for the role since he could not ask for money from his father to opt for a film course. The actor said, “I just wanted to face the camera kyunki mujhe laga tha ki FTII mein to jaa nahi paaya. Kyunki mere dad ne to kabhi diya nahi FTII ka paisa. Unhe lagta tha ki jaake mere paise barbaad karega. Aur un bechare ke paas itna tha bhi nahi ki wo de paate. To maine kabhi papa se maanga hi nahi kabhi Film School ka paisa. Mujhe laga mera Film School kya hoga? Mera Film School hoga on ground.”

Revealing his Pehli Kamai as an actor, the star confirmed, “To Rang De Basanti mein maine pehli baar wo scene kiya aur mujhe 1500 Rs Mila. 500 rupaye, mummy ko diye, 500 rupaye I chadhaoed on Bhagwaan, unko chadha diye aur bache 500 ki maine party ki doston ke saath. Us samay 500 rupaye mein party ho jaati thi!”

Abhishek Banerjee has been getting accolades for his character Jana in Stree 2. The film has created history and is racing towards a 500 crore total at the Indian box office.

For more exclusive stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive: Stree 2 Actor Aparshakti Khurana Recalls His Dangal Salary Offered By Aamir Khan’s Production House, “Jitna Bola Usse 2 Lakh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News