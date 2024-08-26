Aamir Khan’s fans were in for a rude shock when it was announced that the superstar might quit films. This decision came after his ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha, tanked at the box office. Now, the superstar has opened up about how his family members reacted when he first thought of the same. Aamir vividly spoke about his former wife, Kiran Rao’s reaction to his planning to quit films.

Speaking on a podcast by Rhea Chakraborty, Aamir Khan recalled the reaction of his children and said, “When I told them three years ago that I am quitting films, their reaction according to me was, ‘Papa, how will you quit films? You’ve been involved like crazy for the past 30 years. You must be emotional right now and saying this. But you will not be able to do it.’ They just nodded and said okay. Then I called my team, my production team… which had Kiran [Rao] as well. I said that I do not need this company anymore because I am not going to make films. But you are all in the same profession and want to make films, so I want you to take the company from me and make films.”

Aamir Khan then remembered Kiran Rao’s reaction who had gotten quite emotional after the same. She started crying when she heard about the same and asserted that Aamir has always been a ‘child of cinema.’ The Dangal actor said, “Kiran told me, ‘You’re leaving us all.’ I said no I am leaving films and now I will spend more time with you all. Kiran said, ‘No, you do not understand this right now. If you’re quitting films, you are a child of cinema… you are made for cinema, and if you are leaving it then you are letting go of life and the world. We are part of that world, too so you are leaving us too. She was crying. I said that won’t happen, you are getting it wrong. But she was correct, which I didn’t realize it then.”

Well, it seems like his family did a good job of convincing him otherwise since Aamir Khan will soon entice us with the film Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is based on Down’s Syndrome. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role.

