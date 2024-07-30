The big Bollywood superstars have been struggling with the evolution of content that no longer depends on star power. Shah Rukh Khan has been able to revive himself after the Zero debacle and delivered three successes with his comeback in 2023. Has Aamir Khan figured out the secret and will follow his lead? Scroll below for the latest updates!

High hopes were pinned on the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, which starred Aamir alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Katrina Kaif. The action-adventure film became a massive flop, earning only 145 crores in its lifetime. Despite massive hype, even his next outing, Laal Singh Chaddha did not live upto the expectations and earned only 58.68 crores in its lifetime.

Since Laal Singh Chaddha (2002), Aamir Khan has been on a hiatus and introspecting his film choices. A new report by the Times of India now claims the superstar has formulated a full-proof plan for his acting career.

A source close to the development reports, “Aamir is planning to go back to his one film a year strategy and have at least one film a year and the wheels are already in motion for it. He realized that breaks from films were not working for him as an actor and as a star. This year he already has Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia D’Souza lined up for Christmas and he also has a cameo in Vir Das’ Happy Patel. Post that, he is in talks with multiple filmmakers, and announcements are expected to arrive with time.”

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports drama based on the Spanish film Champions (2018). Filming wrapped up in June 2024, and the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Christmas.

Here’s hoping ace directors get in touch with Aamir Khan and come up with some blockbuster films at the box office.

