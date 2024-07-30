Kalki 2898 AD has completed one month of theatrical run but refuses to end its glorious run. Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, the epic dystopian is set to create a massive milestone for Big B. Amitabh Bachchan will cross the 1000 crore mark at the box office tomorrow. Scroll below for all the details!

Before Kalki 2898 AD, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were the only two actors to have scored 1000 crore box office collections in the post-COVID era. Nag Ashwin’s film was special for as many as three actors – Prabhas and Deepika Padukone soon followed the lead, and now, Big B is set to achieve the feat as well.

Amitabh Bachchan at the box office (post-pandemic)

In the post-COVID era, Amitabh has had seven releases so far. The journey started with Chehre, which badly tanked at the box office. Several other releases, like Jhund, Runway 34, and Goodbye, failed to impress the audiences. But Big B won much praise for his portrayal in films like Brahmastra.

Take a look at 7 releases of Amitabh Bachchan in the post-Covid era below:

Chehre – 3.50 crores Jhund – 17.25 crores Runway 34 – 32 crores Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva – 268 crores Goodbye – 6.75 crores Uunchai – 31.68 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 639.11 crores

Total – 998.29 crores

This means Amitabh Bachchan is only 1.71 crores away from entering the 1000 crore club in the post-pandemic era. He will be the fifth Indian actor to do so after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Prabhas.

Hopefully, that milestone is expected to be unlocked by tomorrow! Good times are ahead for Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movies

The 81-year-old actor is all set to mark his debut in the Tamil industry with Vettaiyan. The action drama stars Rajinikanth in the leading role along with Big B, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Jisshu Sengupta, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. It is slated for a Diwali 2024 release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

