Kill At The Worldwide Box Office (24 Days): Global Gross Hits Over 46 Crore With Impressive ROI Of 18.1%

The adrenaline-pumping thriller Kill continues its impressive run at the box office, even as it enters its fourth weekend. Despite facing a formidable challenge from the newly released Bad Newz and the Hollywood behemoth Deadpool & Wolverine, the film has managed to hold its ground and retain a dedicated audience. Keep reading to know Kill’s worldwide box office collection after 24 days.

Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala-led Kill’s journey began with a powerful opening week, amassing a robust 11.36 crore. Subsequent weeks witnessed a steady, albeit gradual, decline in earnings, with 7 crore and 4.01 crore added to the tally in the second and third weeks, respectively.

The fourth weekend presented a true test of the film’s staying power. Surrounded by the buzz generated by the new releases, Kill managed to secure 0.2 crore* on Friday, followed by 0.4 crore* on Saturday and 0.5 crore* on Sunday, culminating in a weekend total of 1.25 crore (approximately).

While the fourth-weekend figures might appear modest in comparison to the film’s initial triumph, it’s crucial to acknowledge the formidable competition. Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, has demonstrated remarkable resilience, continuing to captivate audiences and maintain a consistent presence in theatres.

With a total net India collection of 23.62 crore (gross India: 27.87 crore) after 24 days, Kill has solidified its position as a successful venture. Furthermore, the film’s overseas performance has been commendable, with earnings amounting to 18.50 crore. This brings the worldwide gross total to an impressive 46.37 crore.

Kill has proven to be a profitable venture. Made on a modest budget of 20 crore, the film has already earned a net profit of 3.62 crore, resulting in an impressive ROI of 18.1%.

As the film’s theatrical run progresses, Kill has undoubtedly showcased its ability to withstand the test of time and competition. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the film’s gripping narrative and the audience’s appetite for high-octane action.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 To Suffer Due To Prabhas’ Summer Biggie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News