Akshay Kumar tried his hands at different genres, but unfortunately, he failed to bounce back at the box office. His last release, Sarfira, turned out to be a major failure, and now, everyone is eager to see which film will bring back the actor in form. In the list of Akshay’s highly-anticipated sequels, Jolly LLB 3 is touted to be the one big film that has the potential to score big. Unfortunately, it might now suffer due to Prabhas’ upcoming biggie with Maruthi. Keep reading to know more!

After the success of Jolly LLB 2 in 2017, fans are hoping that the third installment could be a big money spinner. The franchise factor will definitely attract footfalls to theatres, but other than that, the audience is excited to see a clash between Akshay and Arshad Warsi, who played the lead role in the first installment. Even without any promotional material, the film is enjoying a good buzz on the ground level.

A couple of days back, the report in Pinkvilla stated that Yash’s Toxic vacated its release slot of 10 April 2025 due to a scheduling conflict. Quickly after the news of its postponement, it was learned that the makers locked the same date for the release of Jolly LLB 3, as it allows the film to score high during an extended weekend.

On April 10 (Thursday), there’s a holiday of Mahavir Jayanti, followed by a normal Friday to Sunday weekend. Again, on Monday, there’s a holiday for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. So, Jolly LLB 3 will enjoy a big slot of 5 days to earn plenty of moolah. However, this plan of lucrative solo release might face a dent.

According to Track Tollywood’s report, the makers of Prabhas’ The Rajasaab are aiming for a Summer 2025 release. To be more specific, they are eyeing a release date in April 2025, and there’s a strong chance that they will lock the same period as Jolly LLB 3 due to an extended weekend.

Two big films could be easily accommodated during a big weekend, but since Prabhas is in top form after Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, his The Rajasaab will enjoy a big demand among exhibitors in the Hindi belt. This will indirectly affect the potential of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Jr NTR Is Just 228 Crores Away From Joining Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas & 2 Others In Achieving This Post-COVID Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News